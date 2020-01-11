Luka Doncic Ripped His Own Jersey After Missing A Pair Of Free Throws

Anytime the Lakers and Mavs square off these days, it’s must-see television. The Lakers are, of course, one of the hottest teams in the league right now, having won six straight games and holding a four-game advantage for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings.

But any match-up with Dallas also doubles as a showdown between LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who continues to take the league by storm with his outstanding play this season. Even with both of their respective running mates — Anthony Davis and Kristaps Porzingis — sitting out this contest with injuries, LeBron-Luka bring more than enough to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, this one threatened to get out of hand early as the Lakers sprinted out to a big first-half lead, which eventually led to emotions boiling over for the hyper-competitive Doncic. Kyle Kuzma was in the midst of a hot streak late in the second quarter when Doncic got whistled for a foul on a three-point attempt, sending Kuzma to the line for three shots. Later, Doncic went on to miss a pair of free throws as the Mavs were trying to fight their way back after falling behind by more than 20 at one point. His frustration was evident.

Luka Doncic got frustrated after a missed free throw, so he ripped his jersey pic.twitter.com/hcMqVkpe6l — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2020

Insert your own joke about the Mavs’ City Edition Jerseys here. The Lakers held a 21-point lead going into halftime as Kuzma led the way in scoring with 21 points and five rebounds, while LeBron put up 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Doncic was the high man for Dallas with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists.