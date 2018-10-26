YouTube

The Detroit Pistons are off to a strong start during the 2018-19 season, thanks in large part to the stellar play of Blake Griffin. However, second-year guard Luke Kennard has yet to make an impact after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and, in short, it would greatly benefit the Pistons if the youngster made “the leap” in his sophomore campaign.

With that as the backdrop, Kennard appeared to making his biggest impact of the season on Thursday evening, making his first four shots and playing at a high level during Detroit’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, Kennard’s night was derailed by a shoulder injury before it could really get off the ground.

#Pistons Luke Kennard has a right-shoulder injury and will not return to the game. He was having a nice game. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 26, 2018

Beyond that, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes there is some fear that Kennard could have a separation in the shoulder and the former Duke star will require an MRI on Friday.