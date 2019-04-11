Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings turned heads on Thursday morning when reports indicated that head coach Dave Joerger was on the verge of getting fired by general manager Vlade Divac. That eventually came to fruition, and following Joerger’s three years at the helm, the question becomes where the Kings will turn in their pursuit of a new coach.

It’s not hard to see how this would be a potentially fun job — Sacramento exceeded expectations by winning 39 games this season and finishing in ninth place in the Western Conference behind a young and exciting core. If Divac has his way, reports indicate that Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton may be the man for the job, with Sam Amick of The Athletic calling him the “clear frontrunner” under the obvious caveat that he has to be available.

Amid reports that Kings coach Dave Joerger's job is in jeopardy, league sources say that Sacramento would have interest in Luke Walton should they decide to go through with a coaching change — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 11, 2019

Walton, of course, is not currently available. He remains coach of the Lakers after Magic Johnson's abrupt departure this week … after it was widely expected that Walton would be ousted today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 11, 2019