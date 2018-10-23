Luke Walton Is The Odds-On Favorite To Be The First NBA Head Coach To ‘Leave Their Post’ This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to pick up their first win of the season. While their opening three opponents have all been tough, especially for a squad looking to figure out its identity beyond “the team that has LeBron James on it,” the Lakers aren’t an organization that exists in nuance, so their 0-3 mark to start the year is a millstone hanging around the franchise’s neck.

Things can change easily for Los Angeles as they find their form and their roster learns the best way to play with one another, but it’s just as easy to see how their porous defense never really figures it out and they keep losing shootouts. Apparently, Las Vegas thinks that second scenario is a little more plausible, and as such, Luke Walton has the best odds to be the first coach to “leave their post” in 2018-19.

According to Bovada, Walton’s 7/4 odds to leave his post — which, let’s face it, is a fancy way of saying getting fired — edge out the 2/1 odds that Tom Thibodeau goes first. Here’s the full breakdown:

