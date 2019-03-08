Luke Walton Floated The Possibility Lonzo Ball Could Miss The Rest Of The Season

03.08.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers push for the postseason is, for all intents and purposes, over. L.A. currently sits 6.5 games back of the 8-seed in the Western Conference, and barring a torrid run over the final 17 games of the year mixed with the Clippers, Kings, and Timberwolves all collapsing, the Lakers are going to get a jump start on their offseason vacation plans.

It’s already been reported that, because of this, LeBron James will see his minutes go down and back-to-backs might be taken off the table. Additionally, Lakers coach Luke Walton told the press on Friday afternoon that it’s possible we don’t see Lonzo Ball again this season.

Ball has missed the last 18 games due to an ankle injury, and while it was expected he’d miss 4-6 weeks with the ailment, his return has taken longer than anticipated. Walton took that a step further, saying Ball still isn’t close to getting back onto the floor and that it’s possible he’s done for the season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo BallLUKE WALTON

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP