Getty Image

It’s been something of a whirlwind for Luke Walton ever since he left the Golden State Warriors bench to venture out on his own as a head coach. After going 39-4 in place of Steve Kerr, who was nursing an ailing back, during the 2015-2016 season, Walton was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers that summer, only to have his tenure somewhat torpedoed by LeBron James’ choosing of his franchise and Magic Johnson’s fraught time as the team’s president.

Walton has quickly landed on his feet, getting swooped up by the Sacramento Kings after the team recently dismissed Dave Joerger, but he’s clearly still bristled by how people talk about his head coaching tenure, both his “failings” in Los Angeles and his success in Golden State.

The latter was brought up at his introductory press conference with Kings, when a reporter asked him about the narrative that anyone could’ve stepped in for Kerr and won 40 games with the type of talent he had on that roster.