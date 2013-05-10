Luol Deng Has Lost 15 Pounds & Is Struggling To Eat After Leaving The Hospital

After complications from a spinal tap forced him to miss Chicago’s last four playoff games, Luol Deng has revealed some of the scarier details to reporters.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the small forward lost 15 pounds during the process, and is still struggling to gain his appetite back. He’s also experiencing headaches whenever he exerts himself. After attempting to shoot following his release from the hospital, Deng said he still felt unable to partake in any basketball-related activites.

While Deng is adamant he will play even five minutes if he’s able to and Tom Thibodeau is still listing him as day-to-day, you have to believe he will almost certainly miss Game 3 and possibly the Bulls’ entire second-round series against the Heat.

“I want to play, but I don’t know what I can do,” he told The Tribune. “I haven’t done anything. It really sucks. I’m weak and I have headaches. When I’m moving around a lot, my headaches increase. I tried to shoot a little bit and I struggled. I couldn’t do it.”

