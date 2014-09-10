Luol Deng Says He’s “Saddened” By Danny Ferry’s “African” Comments

The Hawks probe that eventually forced Hawks majority owner Bruce Levenson to sell the team, also recovered an inflammatory incident involving GM Danny Ferry, who made a racist comment about Luol Deng having “some African in him” during a free agency meeting with owners. Now, Deng has responded to the remarks, saying he’s “saddened” and “disappointed” by the line of thinking behind the remarks, but “proud to say I have a lot of African in me, not just ‘a little.'”

Here’s Deng’s full statement about the comments, by way of the Sun-Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman:

“HE HAS A LITTLE AFRICAN IN HIM” These words were recently used to describe me. It would ordinarily make any African parent proud to hear their child recognized for their heritage. I’m proud to say I actually have a lot of African in me, not just “a little”. For my entire life, my identity has been a source of pride and strength. Among my family and friends, in my country of South Sudan and across the broader continent of Africa, I can think of no greater privilege than to do what I love for a living while also representing my heritage on the highest stage. Unfortunately, the comment about my heritage was not made with the same respect and appreciation. Concerning my free agency, the focus should purely have been on my professionalism and my ability as an athlete. Every person should have the right to be treated with respect and evaluated as an individual, rather than be reduced to a stereotype. I am saddened and disappointed that this way of thinking still exists today. I am even more disturbed that it was shared so freely in a business setting. However, there is comfort in knowing that there are people who aren’t comfortable with it and have the courage to speak up. In the same way a generalization should not define a group of people, the attitude of a few should not define a whole organization or league. Ultimately, I’m thankful to be with an organization that appreciates me for who I am and has gone out of its way to make me feel welcome.”

Ferry will purportedly be disciplined said Hawks CEO, Steven Koonin today after comments Ferry made during a free agency conference call with owners in June this year.

In the meeting, Ferry read from a background report he’d assembled from people outside the Hawks organization, saying Deng “has a little African in him. Not in a bad way, but he’s like a guy who would have a nice store out front but sell you counterfeit stuff out of the back.” This all comes according to a transcript Gearon made of the meeting.

After minority owner Michael Gearon Jr. heard Ferry’s remarks, he sent an email to majority owner Bruce Levenson demanding that he be fired for the comments.

Once that email was made public, the reaction from the public and NBA at large has been one of disgust, not so dissimilar from the fallout after Donald Sterling‘s private audiotapes were made public. The difference stems from Ferry’s cavalier use of disrespectful language about Deng in a business setting, rather than the awful things Sterling did in the privacy of his own home.

Koonin has stood by Ferry, even as Gearon and others have called for his resignation.

Atlanta law firm Alston and Bird went through a reported 24,000 documents, conducted 19 interviews and read “every email Danny Ferry has ever sent as general manager of the Atlanta Hawks.” They didn’t find any other negative evidence to align with his Deng comments.

“I took their advice and far exceeded their advice,” Koonin said of the undisclosed punishment he imposed on Ferry.

Ferry was contrite in his apology released today, but said he was only repeating what he’d been told in his background report on Deng:

“In regards to the insensitive remarks that were used during our due diligence process, I was repeating comments that were gathered from numerous sources during background conversations and scouting about different players,” Ferry said in a statement released by the team. “I repeated those comments during a telephone conversation reviewing the draft and free agency process. Those words do not reflect my views, or words that I would use to describe an individual and I certainly regret it. I apologize to those I offended and to Luol, who I reached out to Monday morning. “I am committed to learning from this and deeply regret this situation. I fully understand we have work to do in order to help us create a better organization; one that our players and fans will be proud of, on and off the court, and that is where my focus is moving forward.”

Brian Windhorst of ESPN notes that two prominent African-Americans have come out in support of Ferry, including prominent player agent, Bill Duffy, and the NBA’s first African-American general manager (in 1971 with the Bucks), Wayne Embry.

“I’ve observed Danny Ferry and his family for many years and I can say Danny Ferry is not a racist,” said Embry. “I don’t know all the circumstances, but in the capacity of a president or general manager, you have to do your due diligence on players. It is a responsible way to act.”

Ferry will remain in his position as the general manager of the Hawks, even when statements like the one he made could affect free agent acquisitions in the future while angering those current players on the team.

