Luol Deng’s push for 2010 Most Improved Player

It’s too easy to start rolling out predictions and watch lists two weeks into the season. Unlike football, where two weeks means you’ve only played two games, two weeks of the NBA translates to almost 10 games, a good enough sample for most to gauge how a guy is going to play for the next 7-8 months. That’s why Steve Nash, Carmelo and Kobe are already running an MVP race, Brandon Jennings is running away with R.O.Y., and Ron Artest and LeBron are vying for Defensive Player of the Year.

So if he isn’t already on the ballot, here’s my early vote for Luol Deng as the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

During Chicago’s 4-2 start, which includes wins over Cleveland and San Antonio, Deng has been the team’s best all-around player. Averaging 16.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, he’s been more consistent than Derrick Rose, more efficient than John Salmons, drawn tougher defensive assignments than Joakim Noah, and he’s been healthier and more explosive than Tyrus Thomas.

In the Spurs game, Deng held Richard Jefferson to nine points (3-9 FG); against the Cavs he gave up 25 to LeBron, but Deng’s defense on the game’s decisive play forced LBJ into a turnover. There was also the Milwaukee game, where Deng posted 24 points and 20 rebounds at small forward, and the Miami game, where he dropped 26 points.

His fast start this season has been a stark contrast from last season, when Deng was arguably the most disappointing player in the League.

When the Bulls signed Deng to a six-year, $71 million deal in the summer of 2008, it was with the idea that he’d be a cornerstone for the franchise alongside Rose and the big-man tandem of Noah and Thomas. But while those three helped turn Chicago’s fortunes around and get them to the playoffs, Deng was mostly injured and largely ineffective when he did play. The low point was a national TV game against the Lakers in November, when the NBA TV studio crew made him a running punchline. From the next day’s Smack:

Gary Payton and Ahmad Rashad were KILLING Luol Deng all night in the NBA TV studio. Ahmad kept saying stuff to the effect of, “He’s there, but we don’t see him,” and GP wrote Deng off altogether, saying he “won’t show up all year.” GP got on Deng for not diversifying his game since he entered the League, and guessed that he’s in a funk since Derrick Rose and Ben Gordon are taking all the shine …

Thing is, before a leg injury ended his season in March, Deng’s numbers actually weren’t far off from what he’s done his whole career; putting up 14 points and six boards per game while shooting 44% from the field. So maybe it was more a case of the expectations being too high immediately following the contract, and constant comparisons to Gordon, who a lot of Chicago fans and analysts felt should have been the one the Bulls took care of in free agency.

Over this offseason, Deng added a few pounds of muscle and basically lived at Chicago’s practice facility. He said he was determined to show last season was a fluke, and that he deserved the money he got. Today, Deng’s impact on both ends of the floor — his slashing game on offense complemented by his favorite baseline jumper, his rebounding and defense — is what the Bulls signed up for in the first place.

