It’s officially “No Country For Old Men.” Talent kept Miami in it for 44 minutes. But intensity won it for them in the final four. The Heat finished their series-ending 97-87 win over Boston on a crazy 16-0 run. Want to know how polarizing LeBron is? On back-to-back tweets in our Twitter feed, we saw the words “classless” and “classy” when describing his end-of-game celebration/comments. For everything he’s had to go through this year, LeBron’s late-game heroics were an enormous “How my booty taste?” to all of the haters. The biggest sequence of the game came with about four minutes left and the Heat down five. James Jones hit a transition three before Ray Allen (18 points) missed an open trey. Then Chris Bosh (14 points, 11 rebounds) drove and dunked before Paul Pierce drove and missed. After that LeBron (33 points) was wet on a three to suddenly put Miami up five. A few possessions later, Pierce and Jeff Green miscommunicated on a pass and it went out of bounds (fitting that they showed Danny Ainge immediately after). From there, the King stared down Pierce and hit a three to put Miami up six with 40 seconds left. He went on to score two more buckets to finish out the scoring … Down the stretch, it was a changing of the guard. The Heat beat Boston at their own game, staying close throughout and then when it really mattered, executing and making plays. It came down to who wanted it more, and Miami fought so much harder. It was LeBron and D-Wade‘s (34 points, 10 rebounds) will against what was left of the Celtics, Jermaine O’Neal and Rajon Rondo sprawled out on the sidelines, Shaq in street clothes, Perkins halfway across the country in a different uniform. Boston didn’t have enough left, and the intensity of two maligned Miami stars suffocated them … The elbow dislocation (and multiple other injuries) finally caught up to Rondo (six points) last night as he struggled to do just about anything. In the fourth quarter, his minutes went to Delonte West. But are we sure Mike Bibby didn’t tell Rondo he’s only allowed to use half of his body to even it out? In the conference finals, Bibby may literally cut someone in half to make it fair. We don’t want to get at Bibby two nights in a row, but his playoff PER is 1.1. That’s the worst in NBA playoff history. The worst in history. How does this guy earn a paycheck? … Playing against the front-running Heat, you almost have to jump out early, especially in Miami. With the crowd all but ready to anoint Miami, the Celtics got on them early and didn’t let up, leading for basically the entire first half. Kevin Garnett was a beast early (15 points, 11 rebounds). The Heat, and especially LeBron, were really relaxed, like the series was already clinched. The only one playing for Miami was Dwyane Wade. He was abusing, hitting buckets in just about every way possible on his way to 23 first-half points. Boston was up at the half, but by scoring on 11 of their last 12 possessions, the Heat had put out a warning … Was that really Jeff Green that the Celtics traded for? Or did Danny Ainge spend a night out drinking with Kevin McHale and before he knew it, was trading the Celtics’ anchor for Gerald Green instead? … Pierce to Rondo: C’mon son! … It was a wild night all around. Even during the postgame press conferences, LeBron finally apologized for the “Decision” and Doc Rivers said he planned on coming back. Most interestingly, check out this tweet from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst: LeBron: “As much as I loved my teammates back in Cleveland as much as I loved home, I knew it couldn’t do it by myself against that team.” … Some interesting playoff subplots: this will be the first Finals since 1998 to not have Kobe, Shaq or TD. It also will be the first Finals since 1995 to not involve Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich or Pat Riley as coaches … We know Shawn Kemp was the Reign Man back in the day. Now we know that he is loyal too … Keep reading to see how the Thunder pushed the Grizzlies closer to extinction …
Looks like Paul Pierce can take his talents to the Ol’ Fishin’ Hole now.
Show a lil respect to Bibby… Man’s been handling biz since you guys were selling your newsletter out the back of your Tracer….
lol… bibby bout to get ate by Rose
damn…as a laker fan, hate 2 say it but lebron and Wade, dem boyz on some straight beast shit, I hope D-Rose and company pull through should they meet in the conference finals
Nice father and son embrace at the end of the game between Delonte and LeBron!
Man too bad my Grizzles don’t have Steph Curry to bring off the bench and knock down a few jumpers, as a backup to Conley. We could of used his bench scoring tonight. I’m still upset we drafted Thabeet #2 and pasted on Curry.
@ futuristic handgun:
Bibby would get eaten by CJ Watson, its not news now.
But I still believe Lebron will end up guarding Rose, and that would be interesting to watch.
perk wouldn’t have made much of a difference against miami. they picked up green to add a guy who can kinda stay in front of perimeter players. if there was a boston/ LA finals, then yeah they wouldve missed perk.. all they missed from him this series was a bunch of mean muggin camera time
“It’s one thing to win a triple-overtime game and then come home to some of the best fans in basketball. But it’s much harder to be 100 percent engaged when you’re coming off a loss like the Grizz did”
oh did you watch on TNT too? original material there..
lebron james is what shaq was but in the form of a small forward…the most unstoppable force in the game.
kobe: the black mam,ba’s game is all about smarts, skill, will. when he is on fire, kobe’s offensive game screams “i can create any shot and put point on the board. smooth, smart enough to score on young atleetic stoppers at his age.
durant: the ultimate MISMATCH. this is how kd is able to dominate. he is long but with the slyness of a guard. he is 6’10 able to shoot at the wing. and he has touch. so combine this and you have a guy that can play legally unfair to a defense.
carmelo: call him the bully. with the size to rival even lebron james, melo can SHOOT the basketball when he finds his groove. with melo, it has come to the point where, JUST LIKE kobe, when this guy puts up a double nickel (55 points) it is NOT s shock. just like an o yea, there go melo. he can post up, a game lebron does not posses as well as #7. melo is clutch, which points to his abilty to score in ANY situation because he can create at 6’8 with a fadeaway of pure beauty.
lebron james: this man is huge. can probably outbench dwight howard (okay a lil stretch, but would you be shocked if he could?) lebron, when hitting his 3s, should be illegal. honestly, lebron is the athlete you create in your 2k games. a guy that can fly. pass like magic, take it to the hole jus as good as any, actually, thee best penetrator the league has seen. i mean c’mon, lebron has two game-winning LAYUPS to our memory. lebron is a sf shaq. he was a bully. guys are scared to guard kobe but lebron possesses an immediate intimidation based on his sheer size and what he can do with the basketball.
Hi hi from Jurg.
And good luck to mr Dirk diggler nowitki for your next round against mr serge ibaka from Congo.
From jurgo
@ Dime – please post the video of Lebron apologizin for the Decision and then PLEASE make Austin do a write up on it since he saw nuthin wrong with it…
I hate the Heat just a little bit less today.
I think running gets tired of Durant before Durant gets tired of running…
They way he came out and set the tone was big in OKC keeping their energy high through the first tough stretch of the game.
Durant’s focus and aggressiveness also took a lot of pressure off Westbrook, who I agree played a well controlled game.
See how many times Durant dribbled it over half court by himself or got the ball way out on an iso? Just what the doctor ordered.
OKC still has the best misdirection play in the league where Durant is coming off a couple of picks on the weak side. They scored on that play 2-3 times and none of them were by Durant. He did assist one.
And my Celtics are out.
After game 2 I think we all saw the writing on the wall.
Game 3 gave a glimpse of hope but after game 4 where we realized that the C’s had to take 3 in a row and 2 of them in Miami, well thats just not gonna happen against Wade and Lebron.
I really didnt think the Heat could win it this year, but the way they are playing right now they will take care of Chicargo in 5. Dallas will give them a run, but the Mavs just dont match up very well with Miami and they sure as hell arent gonna keep James and Wade out of the lane like they did Kobe.
No matter how crappy the Grizz played today, still think Marc Gasol has somehow managed to steal brother Pau’s ‘powers’. He’s been killin’ in these playoffs…
“The Heat beat Boston at their own game, staying close throughout and then when it really mattered, executing and making plays.”
Plays? Just iso. The Heat is ugly.
@Dayinho, still in the thinking that it seems only a handful of coaches can coach both sides of the game. Spoelstra only coaches D, the heats O is just painful to watch. Its literally ‘your go Bron’ then ‘your go wade’ and then ‘lets give Bosh a touch’ followed by ‘fuck everyone else’..
That Heat/celtics game was amazing to watch, I am soooo glad those douchebags are going home. The amount of “sad gangster” faces PP was making had to be a world record.
Reggie Miller is quickly becoming my most hated announcer to listen to. That guy is worse than a politician when it comes to picking a talking point about a person and mentioning it 1000000 times in a row. The guy seriously gets one piece of information about each player, and mentions that same piece of information EVERY time the player touches the ball or is mentioned.
Rondo shouldn’t have played. The guy nearly broke his own ankles when he was left alone pump faking the air and then getting scared to shoot. Also, he hurt his fucking elbow, why was he laying back on the ground with his feet up like he had just broken his back? Why didn’t he just go get a wheelchair and sit in that?
West played good, but it’s hard to look at that guy and not think he’s about to go crazy for some reason. He just has that “look” about him.
Fat Davis is just fat. I hope he is out of the league next season, guy really doesn’t bring ANYTHING to the table at all. He’s pretty much a worthless slug.
KG is OLD, and he got old quick.
The good news about the celts getting beat up and sent home like little bitches, is the team will probably be blown up over the off season. It will be great if the celts get some new blood in, and turn the team over to Rondo and prove me right that if he is the 1st or 2nd best player on a team, that team will be in the lower 25% of the league.
Cosign K-Dizzle
The apology coming a full season after the fact, you just know it’s been on his mind since then. I’m sure AB will disagree, but who apologizes for something they did a long time ago if they weren’t thinking about it.
Better late than never. I’m a fan of his game, but last Lebron, as a human being, grew on me.
And who the heck thinks Bibby is sticking Rose? Really? You know Wade will start out guarding him with Lebron checking him once in a while. Bibby will be on whoever the Bulls’ 2-guard is. Seriously, put your coaching hats on guys. Spo isn’t that stupid.
*last night
I know lebron was was happy to get by the C’s, but was it REALLY necessary to bust out the James Brown “Where’s my cape” on the court?
DWade had to take a cheap shot at one of our all stars and injure him to win, and we gave away Perk, and still coulda/maybe shoulda had a few games at the end. If we had Perk and no injuries, we win in 5.
@yentron – you clearly know nothing at all about basketball. What a defensive center like Perk does is make it harder for guys to drive, challenges many more shots, and makes getting easy dunks much much rarer. This era in Cs history ended back in Feb when Danny lost his fucking mind. Fuck the Heat, fuck DWade, fuck LeBron, and especially fuck Danny Ainge and Jeff Green. Great job clowns. If Jeff Green’s the air apparent to Paul Pierce, we’re gonna spend a lot of time in the lottery.
This was an AMAZING ride and one that was completely outta no where and lasted longer than it prob shouldve. We were title favorites in Dec then remade the identity of our team on the fly. I knew this was probably our last chance at a ring with the very likely chance of a prolonged lockout costing us next season, but i didnt expect it to end with a GM that shouldve known better yanking the e-brake and trading our enforcer – one of the best defensive 5s in the league – for a nonstarter. I expected this era to end with us walking off the court having lost to a younger, better team (next year.) We didnt get to finish out the run. Instead of losing without question, we traded a guy that mayve swung the whole series (and the Heat are on record as being THRILLED when the trade was announced, so save it haters) and now we have nothing but questions. Would the Heat have beaten us with our real team (perk) and a cheap-shot-free-so-100%-healthy Rondo? I dont think so but maybe. Id have had a much easier time sleeping last nught if they had. Instead of our closure when a younger team woukd eventually beat us out and youd know the door was closed, Danny deadbolted that shit in an office in Feb.
SMFH
@Celtic Fan: No there are no “questions”… Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda doesn’t win games. Making excuses won’t change the final score either.
Celts Fan
Come on, you are normally the only reasonable celtics fan on here. Wade didn’t do a cheap move on Rondo, Rondo initiated contact, then started flopping while pulling Wade because Wade was driving by him. Only after Rondo pulled Wade off balance did Wade latch onto Rondo, Wade was still trying to drive by Rondo and focused on that when the fall started. Either way, Rondo only had one good game against the Heat, and a whole hand full of embarrassingly funny plays where you can see him shit himself because he was open, and then passing it off or throwing the ball away.
As you’ve mentioned a dozen times, you guys mortgaged the house on the big 3, and it’s more than paid for itself. Sucks that it’s ended, but it has. Maybe the celtics will go in the direction of getting some character guys, instead of letting the team stank of douche so heavily.
Proof about Rondo’s injury: [www.youtube.com] at 45 seconds, before Wade has grabbed Rondo, Rondo is trying to throw Wade to the ground. Guy tries to be a dirty prick, and gets fucked for it.
I never understood the BOS-OKC trade halfway through the season because it made no sense for the Celtics. And speaking of Danny Ainge, dude looks like the only thing he’s been killin lately are the buffets around Boston. Homeboy blew up, and I mean literally…
Wow, control I’m still here, and apparently I ain’t reasonable. :)
Fun rude with this team but 3 aging guys and a one armed PG can only get you so far. Miami was the better team, and losing TA and Perk hurt us ALOT in this series.
@yentron
Keeping Perks would have matter this series because Boston would not have gotten destroyed on the boards by the Heat . His offensive might might not have mattered but his defensive and rebounding would have helped Boston. Baby minutes who gave Boston nothing would have been reduced. If Pierce was the 2nd best rebounder in 4 out of the 5 games then you have a problem.
@ dizzle:
Read your post,and it blew my mind. Bron apologized for the Decision? YES PLEASE POST IT DIME.
And come on now, you still expect to Austin Burton to sound reasonable when talking bout Lebron? NO WAY, CATS. NOW FUCKING WAY.
Speaking of Bron… HATER UNITE. We all should shut up for a moment. LOL.
Seriously, Bron (and the Heat) are just straight ballin like now. He’s proving me wrong so far, only thing missing is the chip.
And bout Boston: Never really thought that the Perk trade affected them as much as the media ays it is, but it’s CLEARLY evident now.
And what’s so frustrating about that is: It didn’t affected their game, it affected their PSYCHE. It affected them because they LET it affect them.
They were crusing with the best record in the East WITHOUT Perkins. People forget about that.
Then when Perk was traded, these pussies went “NO!!!!! OUR CIRCLE OF FRIENDS IS NOW BROKEN! OUR ‘UNDEFEATED RECORD WITH A FULL LINEUP ‘BULLSHIT FADES NOW!”.
It’s all about the psyche right there. And they let it hit them HARD.
I mean I’m not gonna lie I was just talking shit about the Heat and Bron specifically yesterday to my boy who is a Bron fan. Dude’s biggest criticism over the past couple of years was not taking the big shots when they mattered (or missing them when he did shoot), lack of defense, lack of range, etc.
Last night in the last minutes of the game he answered all those who doubted said aspects of his game. Two long range 3’s, a steal for a fastbreak dunk and another field goal once it was already over. Wow.
Pretty much made my eat my words…
Oh shit. You mean the Heat didn’t win the championship last night? there sure was plenty of post-game hugging and theatrics for just winning a semi-final series.
nice segue DIME – …and Robert Traylor, Rest in peace. Check Out Our New Cover, Yo !
Wade had the play of the series by taking out Rondo, he was never the same and it was like 4 on 5 when the Cs were on offense. Their biggest advantage was taken away and that Perkins trade was a killer also, nothing in the middle to alter drives or board. With all that the Heat did put away the end of the game and the back to back 3s by Lebron after Ray Ray missed a wide open 3 was the back breaker.
Lebron is still a douche and they are only in the Eastern Finals but they talk like they’ve accomplished something already but don’t mind the celebrating, guys can get emotional.
you see David Stern…. If you just let the guys play it out, it’ll still be intresting to watch.
Bulls need to close out tonight. I wanna see a Chicago/MIA matchup.
All this talk about Perkins and he is over in OKC getting raped repeatedly by every center the team faces!!!! Yet some Celtic fans and casual fans are still calling him a great defender.
Also, Big Baby Davis……..lmfao…..you suck. Retire now. That is all.
Someone tell the owner of the Cavs that he better hope DRose and the Bulls can stop Lebron from getting to the finals. Lol, otherwise he is going to look like the idiot.
Was that Barkley and McHale saying that Memphis needs to put someone from OKC on their ass because of all the 3pt shots they took when the game was out of hand???? Hmmm intresting.
“It also will be the first Finals since 1995 to not involve Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich or Pat Riley.”
Um, you guys realize Riley is the team president of the Heat…still very much involved.
@nidizzel – Its called reading comprehension (or maybe poorly phrased by me, whatever). The coulda woulda shoulda shit was meant as a sarcastic comment about us still being close in most of those games. No excuses. They beat our team as currently constructed. Still think we beat them w/ Perk and full health, but thats just another what-if to bug ME forever, not an excuse. The Heat won. Go Bulls, Thunder, and anyone else these dbags play along the way.
@control – i try to be reasonable man, but the end of an era hurts, especially when u know it was ended more from the inside in Feb than on the court this yr. We were shaping up as ttle favs (or at least top 3). We owned Miami in the regular season. We still went from worst in the league to a banner, another Finals trip, and some great ball. Unfortunately the trains at the end of the line and im not ready to get off. I spent 20 yrs following this squad after Bird hung it up and saw mostly mediocre ball, then 08 happened. Now its over. Its like youve only been dating 6s your whole life, then u score a ten. How the hell do u go back to 6s when its over, ya know?
And u know damn well DWade pulled Rondo down. He was OBV not trying to hurt him and prob just tying to take him outta that one play, but u know that (shoulda been) light takedown waw intentional just as well as i know he sure as shit didnt mean to hurt him.
Celts Fan
I feel ya about the ending of the era…after my Rap’s one good year, I was going HAM on people. Now I just hate on other squads.
Check that video I posted though, you can see Rondo tries to do his typical hip throw, he’s done it to a lot of other guys (Hindrich into scorers table) but he wasn’t strong enough to complete the move with Wade, so Wade tied himself up with Rondo and that is how he gets injured. Straight out, if Rondo doesn’t try to throw Wade, he doesn’t get hurt, hopefully it makes him not be a douchebag in the future (unlikely). It’s unnatural how sticky Rondos arms are too.
Lebron was incredible last night. The three to put them up by 6, and then the steal, the emphatic jam, and the game was over, just like that..
Celtics fans watching at home must have been stunned.. when it mattered, Lebron James declared his supremacy and took over.
“Um, you guys realize Riley is the team president of the Heat…still very much involved.”
I thought the same thing. LMAO! DIME fail…
control and I are bitter cuz we have a crappy team. Fuckin Laughtors. Toronto = the city of haters. We got no sports team to keep us happy so we hate on everything.
It’s nice out today, but fuck the sun. Bitch makes me sweat.
The Celts were dominated in this series during the most critical moments; those moments when the experience advantage becomes the age disadvantage. I really enjoyed their run and I was pulling for them to win this year, but the only game they won was the one that most of the losing teams in a five-game series win – Game 3. I hope to see a Miami-Dallas rematch, could be one of the most exciting NBA Finals in years.
[theresastatforthat.blogspot.com]
“It’s nice out today, but fuck the sun. Bitch makes me sweat.” Hahaha, fuck yeah!
control – Reggie is just now starting to get to you? That dude was garbage from day 1. I’d listen to Mark Jackson say “Momma, there goes that man! That is a bad man!” on loop for 2 hours before I’d listen to Reggie Miller call a game. Garbage. I could do better than him and I sound like I’m in puberty half the time when I get excited.
I could’ve seen it wrong, but did most of the Celtics walk off without shaking hands? I saw Ray, Doc and Delonte. And James hunched over for about 30 seconds was lame too. Oh well.
I think Cheryl Miller could still beat up her little brother, she looks like that alien from Predator when she has the braids in. I’m scared!
I’d rather listen to Mark Jackson and Reggie speaking at the SAME TIME for 2 hours than to hear 5 words from Dick Stockton.
I hate that nonsense spewing asshole.
THANK YOU BIG ISLAND!!!i was was bout to b pissed no1 mentioned the walk-off or i was gunna quit smokin weed cuz i thought i was seein things…i am no JeBron Lames apologist by any means but if ur gunna give the man shit for walkin off the court and literally NO ONE is mentioning it for the whole C’s team (besides the always classy ray and delonte west had to show his son some love)…thas fucked up
and i dont wanna hear no shit from C’s fans about rondo…that was his own damn fault for bein a scumbag…unlike chauncey and amare gettin injured cuz the refs treat JO and KG like its 2004 and ther legit all stars still…seriously tho???is it illegal for an NBA ref to call a moving screen on KG??
Sad sad sad.. for Celtics fans
Haha
hahahahahahha
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
MUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAA
THANK YOU HEAT lol
Now prepare to get MERKED by ChiTown.. aint no one stoppin Rose.. and i mean NO ONE.. Wade will D him up but i just dont see him keepin up.. And when the 4th rolls around and everyone is tired and Rose is still warp speedin??
Its going to get real UGLY..
And OKC winning wasnt even a question.. you dont lose a triple OT game with a chance to take a 3-1 lead in a series and come out even harder.. your deflated.. its human nature.. Durant is slowly becoming my favorite player too..
Its a wrap.. Mavs/Bulls Finals..
IF we cant have it neither can gang green :)
Bucketz – I guess nobody mentions the Celtics not shaking hands because they are such great competitors and just want to win, while Lebron is a spoiled kid. I hate how nobody calls them on that shit. I can understand not shaking hands during the series, not my style, but I get it. At the end of a series though, man up, wish em luck, and hit the bricks.
This has been a great playoffs though. Some great matchups. I thought they would suck, but Memphis and ATL showed up, Rose is fun to watch, OKC, Dallas is on a roll, Miami is even entertaining despite my best efforts to hate on them. I want Memphis and ATL in the Finals so Stern flips out knowing that he is going into a lockout after that ratings bonanza. Fucking lockout, so, so stupid.
@ S. Bucketz
Aint no one mentioning the walk off because everyone already know the Celtics are douches..
Like Control said they are the Avengers of Douches..
Ill 1up that and call them the Team 6 of douches lol
Bulls were not very convincing beating the middling Pacers or the over-achieving Hawks.. how are they going to run all over Miami?
Rose is going to nuts over them? What about Lebron James.. with the guys he has next to him he is borderline unstoppable. Bosh is going to excel against a smaller line-up, and Wade and James are going to get their points no matter what. A sweep, an absolute crush by Miami in this next series.
Gotta agree with 47.
Everything about the Bulls has been underwhelming so far. We imagined them just running over everyone, but true to the theme of the playoffs, that aint happening right now.
As much as I’m a Bron critique, his team is the best in the East right now. The Bulls has to stop being the ‘Derrick Rose and 4 shitty guys’ squad if they want to run with the Heat.
Everything BUT Derrick Rose. Of course.
Boozer does play Bosh well and beasted him in the regular season. It will come down to Wade probably guarding Rose because Chalmers will just get eaten alive. Trying to corral Wade and James and put some pressure on them to get to the Heat bench. I know the Heat are young but cmon scoring 80% of points and boards has to be an issue as you get deeper into the playoffs.
That is messed up by the Cs, congradulate and go take some anti-aging pills, Kobe might have a supply you get some from.