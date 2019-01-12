Getty Image

Patrick Ewing is working to get Georgetown back to the heights the program was at back during his tenure as a player for the Hoyas. After going 15-15 with a 5-13 conference mark in his first year on the bench at his alma mater, the Hoyas sit at 11-5 and 1-2 in Big East play during his second season.

There are signs of progress at Georgetown, but on Saturday afternoon, the team was looking to avoid dropping its third straight conference home game in a row. The Hoyas played hosts to Providence, and it looked like the Friars were in line to pick up a 73-70 win in regulation. However, Georgetown had one last chance to force an extra period, as the team inbounded the ball from under their own basket with 1.3 seconds remaining.

The ball was passed to true freshman and high school mixtape legend Mac McClung, who got the ball at midcourt, took three dribbles, pulled up from way downtown, and banked in a triple to force an extra period.