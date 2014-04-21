Mache Designs Custom Kicks Inspired By Seagram’s Gin

As part of the search for the 2015 Seagram’s Gin Calendar Models, famed sneaker artist Mache is customizing shoes for four key markets, L.A., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago. The sneakers are inspired by the newly redesigned Seagram’s Gin bottles and each pair will be sporting a different “flavor” (Extra Dry, Peach, Lime and Pineapple). While not all of us have Mache’s level of talent, there are other ways to get involved in the campaign.

If you think you have what it takes to be a lady of Seagram’s Gin, head on over to their calendar search and tell us why by submitting a video up to two minutes in length. The only essentials are a full-body shot, a close-up face shot and personality. From there, if chosen, you’ll be offered a four day/three night trip to Miami to participate in the 2015 Calendar Photo Shoot.

With the search ending on April 30, head on over to the search now to get involved. Got questions? Hit up Seagram’s Gin on Twitter: @SeagramsGinUSA.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.