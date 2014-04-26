Mache Designs Custom Air Jordan 5s For Wedding

Sneaker customizing has gone to another level over the past few years, and artist Mache has always been at the forefront. His latest project might not have the same hype as some of the customs he’s done in the past, but it is definitely more meaningful.

In anticipation of Mache’s own wedding, he collaborated with @fbccnyc to create these Air Jordan Vs for the reception. The black-based sneaker features pick accents and inner lining, as well as two rings on the heel in place of the Jumpman logo. There is also the pink-boxed date on the side to forever cement the special occasion.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.