Mad Dog Madsen To Roam The Sidelines

One of the NBA’s hardest workers, nicest guys and worst dancers, Mark “Mad Dog” Madsen, has decided to sit out the 2009-10 season and try his hand at coaching. Today, the nine-year NBA vet signed a one-year contract to be an assistant coach for the Utah Flash.
Madsen played for the Timberwolves last year, where he appeared in just 19 games. He was waived almost immediately after the Wolves traded him to the Clippers in July. Mad Dog says he had a training camp invitation by an NBA team and had a guaranteed offer by a Greek team. But in the end, he opted to get into coaching. Madsen wrote this in his blog today:
I thought to myself: “Well, i can wait, stay in shape, and hope for a great NBA opportunity with a team where a big guy gets hurt, or I can jump on this opportunity.” Ultimately it was an easy decision because I’ve always thought that I would like to coach, and you never really know when NBA playing opportunities come. I also just kind of thought it would be too boring to workout on my own while waiting for the right NBA opportunity which might come and might not.
Although he is a native of California, Madsen has family ties to the Provo/Orem area where the Flash play. Madsen is a likeable guy (Shaq and Kobe love him) and a fierce competitor (hence the nickname Mad Dog), so I think he’ll be a good coach. While he wasn’t the most talented guy, he always busted his ass on the court and will set a good example for his players. He was a two-time NBA champion as a member of the Lakers and he led Stanford to the Final Four a decade ago. Madsen plans to try to return to the NBA for the 2010-11 season.
To celebrate his new job, we pay homage to his single greatest moment.
About time, The guy has been the worst player in the NBA since Chris Dudley only difference between them is Mark got 3 free 24 karat gold rings for being on the practice squad!
Chris Dudley was like Bill Russell compared to Madsen.
With such a limited number of NBA slots available in a season, it sucks (and is really quite unbelieveable) that this no-talent, zombie-looking bench cheerleader wasted one for 9 years.
Mark Madson was a fierce competitor??? LOL i laughed at that one. I don’t like fluff pieces, whats next?? an article on gerald green saying he cannot take losing? An article on eddy curry saying he loves working out??
I hope this writer has another job lined up.
Come on. We all know that Mad Dog’s greatest moment was getting that “And 1” in the NCAA Tournament when Stanford came back in the Elite 8.
come on guys, i dont think u know anything about Mad Dog, he was a very hard worker w/ the Lakers and great cheerleader…im glad he gets a job he wants i wish him the best, nice guy
Hey Posts 1-3… Pay the man his dues and stop hating cause you will never be good enough to do what he’s done. B$*@hes
I thought Madsen was a very good complimentary piece with the Lakers way back when. Very hard worker, did the dirty work so to speak. I remember him as a decent defender too. Agree with CelticFan, post 1-3 are drinking some serious haterade.
Not any worse/better than a guy like Turiaf. Obviously he brought something to the team otherwise you wouldn’t have been in the league so long. How many of you guys dominated the Pac 10?
when you compare mad dog to guys like eddy curry, you have to respect him even more. he wasn’t talented like rest of the players in league, but every time he stepped on the court, he played like its his last game. i wish more players would adopt addittude that mad dog had. you’ve blessed that you played in nba, in return you should give it all you have to the game, and don’t play some sissy superstar.
Guy hussles in play d down low, putting a body on someone and getting the board was his priority.
Yoda, Caps use you must.
Difficult to watch.
Bobby Kraft held it down. Ya’ll better reckognize…
The Cuse is in the House, Oh my God….
He should coach the Clippers, Dunleavy sucks
I would hope he would take the mic as play by play for the Lakers. Joel Myers is HHOOOOORRRRIBLE!
I’d as some listen to the in game feed or dead air!!
thats crazy bballinca, Turiaf is WAY better than Madsen. not even close.
