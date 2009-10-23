Mad Dog Madsen To Roam The Sidelines

One of the NBA’s hardest workers, nicest guys and worst dancers, Mark “Mad Dog” Madsen, has decided to sit out the 2009-10 season and try his hand at coaching. Today, the nine-year NBA vet signed a one-year contract to be an assistant coach for the Utah Flash.

Madsen played for the Timberwolves last year, where he appeared in just 19 games. He was waived almost immediately after the Wolves traded him to the Clippers in July. Mad Dog says he had a training camp invitation by an NBA team and had a guaranteed offer by a Greek team. But in the end, he opted to get into coaching. Madsen wrote this in his blog today:

I thought to myself: “Well, i can wait, stay in shape, and hope for a great NBA opportunity with a team where a big guy gets hurt, or I can jump on this opportunity.” Ultimately it was an easy decision because I’ve always thought that I would like to coach, and you never really know when NBA playing opportunities come. I also just kind of thought it would be too boring to workout on my own while waiting for the right NBA opportunity which might come and might not.

Although he is a native of California, Madsen has family ties to the Provo/Orem area where the Flash play. Madsen is a likeable guy (Shaq and Kobe love him) and a fierce competitor (hence the nickname Mad Dog), so I think he’ll be a good coach. While he wasn’t the most talented guy, he always busted his ass on the court and will set a good example for his players. He was a two-time NBA champion as a member of the Lakers and he led Stanford to the Final Four a decade ago. Madsen plans to try to return to the NBA for the 2010-11 season.

To celebrate his new job, we pay homage to his single greatest moment.