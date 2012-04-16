Maestro Knows: A Special Edition Featuring Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook & Blake Griffin

We’ve introduced you to Levi Maestro on Dime before, and in this brand new episode of Maestro Knows, he gives us one of the coolest off-court looks into what Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin are really like. Joakim Noah also makes an appearance as Maestro’s dope lifestyle video series follows them from workouts to bus rides and on to the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. If you’ve ever wanted to know how Love shed all that excess weight, watch this.

