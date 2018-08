The last time we got up with Levi Maestro, he was chilling with Blake Griffin and checking out his game day routine. Well, in the latest episode of Maestro Knows, the two connected again to travel to Alcatraz. The Red Bull King Of The Rock finals were held there and Griffin came through to check out the action.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.