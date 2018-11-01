The Magic Have A New Space Themed Alternate But It Falls Flat

Orlando Magic

The Magic have one of the best uniform histories in the NBA. The pinstripe sets they wore in the 90’s were iconic and the star infused jerseys they wore in the early 00’s were unique and beautiful. Ever since though they’ve struggled to create a standout jersey or one that really sets them apart from the rest of the NBA. Their current main set is fine, but there’s nothing about them that stands out from the average design.

With the City uniforms, the Magic had a chance to really create something unique, different, and use a white, blue, and black color scheme that has done them wonders in the past. Unfortunately, they completely and totally failed and have created what can best be described as rec league uniforms.