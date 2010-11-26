Magic Go “Back in Black” With New Alternate Uniforms

It appears the Timberwolves aren’t the only one debuting new jerseys this week. Although they play at home tonight against Cleveland, the Magic have just unveiled their new alternate black uniforms, which will serve as the team’s third colorway to go along with their home white and road blue.

The new black alternates will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 14 when the Magic visit the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center, and will also be worn on Dec. 23 at the Amway Center against the Spurs. It’s all been noted that the team will don the new uniforms for select road games this season.

The jerseys will be available for purchase in arena at all upcoming Magic home games beginning tonight, as well as online.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.