NBA free agency is upon us. On June 30, a cavalcade of stars will hit the open market, and suitors around the league will be clamoring to seduce them. Of course, most of the focus has been on where the top-tier players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard will end up, but there’s a whole host of secondary guys whose decisions could dramatically alter the NBA landscape.

D’Angelo Russell is one such player. The Nets point guard was in the running for the Most Improved Player Award this season (ultimately losing to a deserving Pascal Siakam) as he led a feisty Brooklyn team to a postseason appearance behind his stellar play and earned an All-Star nod in the process.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer and is looking to cash on those accomplishments, and according to the latest rumors, he appears open to the possibility of returning to the team that drafted him, now that Magic Johnson is out of the picture. It also appears Magic has changed his tune toward Russell, after shoving him out the door two summers ago.