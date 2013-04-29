Magic Johnson Goes in on Dwight Howard With Twitter Rant

You will be hard-pressed to find a living soul pleased with the way things went in Laker Land this season, especially when it comes to all things Dwight Howard.

Some close to the organization are more vocal than others in their criticism and displeasure. Arguably the loudest voice all season has belonged to Magic Johnson, who has pulled few punches, frequently ripping the front office and players alike. Last night, Dwight was the focus of a mini Twitter rant from Magic after Howard was booted in the third quarter of an elimination game:

