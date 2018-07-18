Getty Image

With LeBron James on board, the Los Angeles Lakers will be must-see television for the foreseeable future. However, the early roster building from Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and company hasn’t been met with unanimous approval and, during the team’s Summer League Final match-up against the Portland Trail Blazers, Johnson was prompted about what the team elected to do after securing a commitment from the best player in the world.

Johnson’s answers were revelatory, including an allusion to a desire to play fast and the assertion that, at least in his mind, the Lakers do have shooting on the roster. Perhaps the most interesting statement, however, was Johnson indicating that the front office constructed the roster based on watching “every series” in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

"I watched every series, so I built this team based on what happened in the playoffs"- Magic — TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 18, 2018

In addition to the overall references to the Lakers having shooting, he expressed skepticism in that being any kind of elixir at the highest level, using the Celtics as an example.