Magic Johnson Spent The First Night Of Free Agency ‘Closing’ The LeBron Deal At James’ House

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.01.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James has typically not announced his free agency decision for more than a week after the July 1 start, but this year, the King took a new approach to his freedom of choice this summer.

LeBron didn’t even wait a full 24 hours before he made a very lowkey announcement in the form of a release tweeted by Klutch Sports’ Twitter account stating he was joining the Lakers on a 4-year, $154 million deal. There was no television special or lengthy first-person piece about coming home, just a brief paragraph explaining the facts of the matter. He won’t even be speaking publicly until his I Promise school opens in Akron on July 30.

Until then, we’ll be parsing through the fallout of LeBron moving West for the Lakers, the rest of the West, and for the first time in a long time, an Eastern Conference freed from the reign of James. We’re also learning a lot about how the LeBron recruitment happened, with very little leaking about actual contact between James and the Lakers prior to the announcement. However, as we learned on Sunday night from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Magic Johnson took matters into his own hands with an in-person visit to James’ L.A. home to close the deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyLA LAKERSLeBron JamesMAGIC JOHNSON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP