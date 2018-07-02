Getty Image

LeBron James has typically not announced his free agency decision for more than a week after the July 1 start, but this year, the King took a new approach to his freedom of choice this summer.

LeBron didn’t even wait a full 24 hours before he made a very lowkey announcement in the form of a release tweeted by Klutch Sports’ Twitter account stating he was joining the Lakers on a 4-year, $154 million deal. There was no television special or lengthy first-person piece about coming home, just a brief paragraph explaining the facts of the matter. He won’t even be speaking publicly until his I Promise school opens in Akron on July 30.

Until then, we’ll be parsing through the fallout of LeBron moving West for the Lakers, the rest of the West, and for the first time in a long time, an Eastern Conference freed from the reign of James. We’re also learning a lot about how the LeBron recruitment happened, with very little leaking about actual contact between James and the Lakers prior to the announcement. However, as we learned on Sunday night from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Magic Johnson took matters into his own hands with an in-person visit to James’ L.A. home to close the deal.