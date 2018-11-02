Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the spotlight following the offseason addition of LeBron James, and so far, the early returns haven’t exactly been stellar. The team is 3-5 at this early juncture in the 2018-19 season, which isn’t a major surprise, because the expectation was that the team would go through some early growing pains. This was both because of the additions of James and a number of other veterans, and because so much of the hopes in Los Angeles this year ride on the development of young players.

Still, expecting to go through growing pains and actually going through them are two very different things. As a result, there might be some pressure on head coach Luke Walton to start winning sooner rather than later.

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Walton and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson met earlier this week following the Lakers dropping two games in a row on the road. The meeting sent a message to the head coach: Win now or there might be problems on the horizon.