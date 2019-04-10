Magic Johnson Met With LeBron And Jeanie Buss This Weekend And Didn’t Tell Either He Was Quitting

04.09.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

In a year that’s featured some surreal moments, Magic Johnson set a new bar that will not be topped when he hosted an impromptu press conference and announced he was stepping down as Lakers president.

Johnson said he wanted to have more fun and be himself again, saying he felt handcuffed in his role and wanted to go back to just being a fan and a sometimes advisor to owner Jeanie Buss. The meeting with the media was the first anyone had heard of Johnson’s decision to step down, however, including Buss and the Lakers team.

Magic told the media he simply couldn’t handle the idea of telling Buss he was quitting face-to-face and after his 45 minutes with the media went in search of her in the bowels of Staples Center. That was just one of a number of incredible quotes from Magic’s presser, but it wasn’t as if Magic didn’t have ample opportunity to inform Buss or LeBron James of his impending decision in recent days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSJEANIE BUSSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesMAGIC JOHNSON
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP