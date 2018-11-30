Getty Image

A seemingly less-than-ideal story to come out of Los Angeles this week revolved around LeBron James and Lakers head coach Luke Walton. There have been questions about Walton’s ability to lead the Lakers going forward, and they popped up again to an extent when a scout said James ignored play calls from his coach, to the point that Walton now just lets him do what he wants.

Ultimately this isn’t too huge of a deal because, well, if there is any basketball player on earth who can get away with running the show the way he wants, it’s the guy who has the title of “the best basketball player alive.” Plus, in a way, there is something admirable about Walton realizing this and handing the reigns over to James.

Still, it’s a bit of a juicy talking point, one which does not sit well with Magic Johnson. The Lakers legend and president of basketball operations appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Thursday, and at one point, he said this being a thing stems from a desire people have to talk about his team.