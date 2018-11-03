Magic Johnson Reportedly ‘Shouted And Cursed At’ Lakers Coach Luke Walton During Their Meeting

11.02.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

It didn’t take long for all that talk about patient and growth surrounding this young Lakers team to go flying out the window. Like it or not, the expectations skyrocketed when LeBron James came to town. It was inevitable. In some ways, it’s out of anybody’s control. It’s just the way of the world.

To be fair, it’s not like any of this is unexpected. They Lakers are struggling in large part because they lack size and outside shooting. Their 3-5 start reflects those struggles. But now that the reality of it has set in, there’s suddenly talk that we could be looking at a very different team come the trade deadline.

On Friday, head coach Luke Walton officially found himself on the hot seat. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that team president Magic Johnson met with Walton this week and apparently put the pressure on him, in no uncertain terms, to right the ship. But now, we’re getting a clearer picture of just what that interaction looked like, and it’s not pretty, nor does it bode well for Walton’s future with the franchise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLUKE WALTONMAGIC JOHNSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 12 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP