Getty Image

When Magic Johnson shockingly stepped down as president of the Los Angeles Lakers, part of his explanation was that he simply wanted to get these tweets off again. A couple of days later, he’s wasted no time doing exactly that.

In a string of tweets sent out Friday morning, Johnson said working with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was an “honor,” and their stint in the front office together was a dream that her father, Jerry, had had for a very long time.

.@JeanieBuss it was an honor and pleasure working side by side with you every single day coming up with strategy on how we could make the @Lakers better on the court and in the community. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 12, 2019

It was a dream of your father and my mentor and father figure, Dr. Jerry Buss, for us to work together and it finally came to fruition. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 12, 2019