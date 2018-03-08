Getty Image

The Magic are among the teams fighting for the top spot in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, so their 108-107 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night came as little surprise and, in the grand scheme of things, was probably the preferred outcome for Orlando.

That being said, the players on the court are not actively trying to lose and so the controversial finish to the game understandably frustrated them as they felt “cheated” out of the opportunity to win the game in the final second. The closing seconds of the game were bizarre, but after a pair of Brook Lopez free throws with 0.6 seconds left gave L.A. a one-point lead. Orlando called timeout to advance the ball into the frontcourt to set up a potential catch-and-shoot situation for the win.

Frank Vogel drew up a play designed to go to Aaron Gordon around the rim, with Mario Hezonja throwing a lob off of the inbounds pass towards Gordon on the far side of the lane. The clock is not supposed to start until the ball is touched, but while the ball flew through the air, the clock ticked down to zero and the buzzer sounded.