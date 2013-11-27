Magic Rookie Victor Oladipo Spikes It Over Horford & Millsap

The Orlando Magic were supposed to take this year to rebuild and get themselves in position for the incredible 2014 Draft class. Instead, they’ve played close to .500 basketball and rookie Victor Oladipo has put himself in position for ROY contention. Never was this more apparent than last night’s driving one-handed flush over Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

This dunk by Dipo is so gutsy, with the rotating Horford and Millsap giving it full extension, we had to show it to you from three different angles:

Awesome.

What do you think of the flush?

