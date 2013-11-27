Magic Rookie Victor Oladipo Spikes It Over Horford & Millsap

#Atlanta Hawks #Video #GIFs
11.27.13 5 years ago

The Orlando Magic were supposed to take this year to rebuild and get themselves in position for the incredible 2014 Draft class. Instead, they’ve played close to .500 basketball and rookie Victor Oladipo has put himself in position for ROY contention. Never was this more apparent than last night’s driving one-handed flush over Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

This dunk by Dipo is so gutsy, with the rotating Horford and Millsap giving it full extension, we had to show it to you from three different angles:

Awesome.

What do you think of the flush?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Video#GIFs
TAGSAl HorfordATLANTA HAWKSDimeMaggifsORLANDO MAGICPAUL MILLSAPVICTOR OLADIPOvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP