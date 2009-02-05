Magician Almost Dies During a Thunder Halftime Show

At first we were thinking of the best way to make fun of this, but it actually gets scary at the end. Maybe stick to the halftime trampoline dunks squads like everybody else, fellas.
WE get this junk but I STILL don’t get my post for the clemson dunk over everone in duke…haterss…
Do you have a link? We’ll put it up now.
This is actually one of those monster.com commercials, I was expecting a “Are you in the right Job?” to flash on the screen just after the chick dies…
I don’t know what that chick was worried about at the end there…even if she was brain dead for like 5 minutes, she would still be able to post on dimemag.com more intelligently than some of the guys here…everyone knows who I am referring to, his name rhymes with “White Bread” ironically enough.
haha, control. I was thinking of something witty to go along with someone almost dying. You beat me to it.
I have a link but its a fuzzy copy. It was Trevor Booker from clemson dunking on Singler and dukes bigman
K vs L
I was actually going to go w/ a Waterworld quote along the lines of “Dry land is a myth, bitch!!!” but I didn’t know if I could articulate it the way I wanted to…
Who to feel sorry for most. The lady who almost dies or the loser video taping a OKC halftime show. Dude, go get some nachos or something…it’s halftime.
BTW, nothing tops the chinese lady on a unicycle stacking bowls and plates on her head by throwing them up there with her feet. best halftime entertainment EVAR!
I was thinking southwest commercial- Wanna get away?
Concur with fallinup regarding both the loser videotaping halftime and that chinese lady tossing bowls on her head with her foot while on the unicycle!
LMAO @ post 4… i was about to assume it sounds like BURGer…
poor lady, almost drowning herself to probably something much less than jerome james’ chicken change…