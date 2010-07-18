Making a Point in Miami

Should LeBron play point guard for the Heat? Can LeBron play the point? The answer to the second question could make the first question moot, but with the pool of potential starting PG’s in free agency pretty much dry, Erik Spoelstra has to make sure LeBron isn’t a better option over Mario Chalmers and Carlos Arroyo (who is talking to Miami about re-signing). LeBron came into the NBA hyped as another Magic, but after seven years as his team’s primary scorer and probably losing some of that automatic trust he had in his teammates from high school, can he move to point guard right now? What do you think of LeBron at the one, D-Wade at the two, Mike Miller at the three, Chris Bosh at the four and, um, somebody at the five? … The latest candidate to be that fifth somebody is Jamaal Magloire. Word is Miami is close to signing the oldest 32-year-old ever to a vet’s minimum deal, which could result in Magloire and Joel Anthony rocking championship rings back home in Canada before Steve Nash. That’s just wrong … The Rockets have reached an agreement with Brad Miller on a 3-year, $15 million deal. Good move by Houston to get insurance in case Yao Ming gets hurt again, and Miller works as a knock-off version of Yao: Solid jumper, good passing skills, and he moves like he’s underwater … How mentally checked out is Chris Paul going to be in New Orleans next season? Byron Scott — who might just be angling to get CP traded to Cleveland — said he’s been talking to Paul lately and that he’s not happy, and new Hornets coach Monty Williams said he wants to sit down with CP and basically sell him on the new regime. Still, we’re seeing a lot of frustration techs and 1,000-yard stares from CP unless David West gets back to an All-Star level, Peja‘s body stays intact, Emeka Okafor slips on a 2004 suit, and Marcus Thornton and Darren Collison are beasts in their second season … Promising N.O. rookie Quincy Pondexter dropped 26 points (12-15 FT) in a summer-league loss to Toronto yesterday, while Ed Davis put up 14 points and 6 boards for the Raptors; Toney Douglas went for 19 points and 6 assists in New York’s win over Washington, a game John Wall sat out; Al-Farouq Aminu had 16 points in the Clippers loss to San Antonio, while Eric Bledsoe continued to struggle with 7 points (1-5 FG) and 8 turnovers; Omri Casspi hit the Bulls for 22 points and 5 threes in Sacramento’s win, while DeMarcus Cousins finished with 10 points (3-15 FG) and 7 boards; Luke Babbitt scored 15 in Portland’s win over Minnesota; Jordan Crawford scored 18 and Jeff Teague scored 19 in Atlanta’s win over the D-League Select squad; and Danny Green scored 17 in the Cavs’ loss to the Heat … We have a feeling that Miami/Cleveland matchup will be 100,000 times more emotional when it happens for real. And it’s probably the only national TV game the Cavs get next season. Has it ever happened before where a 60-win dropped off the mainstream radar so fast? … Saturday tweet from Sean May: “I just ran into a Dude at the mall and he had the Shake Weight! WTF.” Ummm, he might have been trying to sell you one, Sean … We’re out like Magloire’s lame hide-your-eyes dunk …