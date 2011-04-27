Making Moves: 6 Best Celebration Gestures In Basketball

So here it is: a rundown of some of the more memorable moves in basketball, many of which helped define their inventors.
The Three Goggles
Started by the Portland Trail Blazers after Rudy Fernandez‘s long-range vision became suspect, the Three Goggles have made waves across the basketball world in the past few months.
According to The Wall Street Journal, “To make the gesture, players form the ‘A-OK’ sign over both eyes to form ‘goggles’ with their thumbs and forefingers, and (to denote the change in the score) stick the other three fingers up in the air.”
The Three Goggles may be flashed upon hitting a three-pointer, but is generally reserved for important, game-changing bombs. In addition to the attitude-enhancement and swag one assumes when wearing them, it’s permissible to don them at any time if wearing them aides in shooting with better vision.
The John Wall Dance
This dance likely became popular because of its simplicity and versatility. The John Wall Dance can be conveyed my simply flexing the bicep – as if showing your “guns” – and rotating the wrist inward and out while holding it in a right angle with the forearm.
As for versatility, the John Wall can be used in either a basketball or social situation. For example, one may use the John Wall Dance as did Wall in its conception, riling up his teammates after the starting lineup introductions.
In everyday life, it may be appropriate when getting your favorite professional athlete to retweet you. Or after a successful hunt.
The ‘Toine Shimmy
Antoine Walker might be broke, but his showmanship as a basketball player will never be forgotten. And at the center of it all was his shimmy.
The shimmy consists of putting one’s arms out to the side and doing a slight shoulder shake while leaning backward, almost as if doing the limbo. For an extra oomph, Walker often added some not-too-subtle spasms to the shimmy.
Particularly effective to pull out after an and one, the shimmy was great because of its lighthearted nature, which I think was especially refreshing considering all the unnecessary chest-pounding that we see in the NBA.
Shaq’s Laker days…I don’t know what you called it but Shaq would dunk and run back on D running low low low low low….
What about the one where after Shaq makes a dunk, he’ll take giant strides like he’s king-kong or something..
Also JaVale McGee’s salute.
uhhh dime Natyazhko was movin it like bernie.
Larry Johnson has his own hit list:
The shadow boxer
The scream (arms straight down at his side head back screaming)
The LJ arms
Man I miss LJ.
Q-rich and Darius Miles head pound
Where is Sam Cassell?
from football, merton hanks’ chicken dance was an all time classic
Sam Cassell’s ‘Big Balls’ = best NBA celebration
I guess he was a fan of Major League…
I hate ‘Zo, but his bicep flex after an And-One Dunk was pretty sick.
Mark Jackson had the original shimmy.
Nick Van Exel with his “pushing down the roof” gesture back then was hilarious.
Really? The big ball dance is not mentioned?
The LJ was my favorite. Moose horns second.
i love the big balls celebration recently used by eddie house or old school cassell. im starting to like the ron artest kiss both biceps celebration too. or the classic two man, point upwards then side bump in the air is fun but hard to do in a street ball game since theres no time outs. the shawn kemp triple pointer fingers in your face is one ive been holding on to for a while. or the magic johnson shoot the bench with your imaginary hand guns is something i used to do as a kid.
or what about the you cant see me from Tim Thomas where you move your open hand left and right across your face…
What about VC’s revving up the motorcycle during his Nets days. That was pretty original.
By the way, KD also does the salute that McGee has been overusing.
Oh yeah I even invented my own celebration. Most people will want to physically hurt me after this but after a nice bucket, I rotate around 360 degrees showing two middle fingers.
where’s the big balls dance????
and u people are forgetting the ‘i cant feel my face’
I really didn’t read the article (so i dunno if its only offense or something) but the only thing that comes to mind when hearing basketball gestures is Dikembe’s finger wag.
No love for Dikembe?
i am with sweetvomit on this one wheres dikembe.
i also liked the reggie skipping like a little girl after he hadokened jordan and drained the game winning three in the conference finals. (i think reggie only did that shit once but still).
my fav of course was the very subtle fist pump the admiral did everytime he had a and one dude was ripped.
I wanted to be LJ so bad when I was in high school. Maybe because I was a scrawny white guy, but still.
Sam Cassell big balls was great. Birdman when he had the perm was the greatest. Dikembe for sure. Shaq had a bunch of good stuff, but no real go to move.
The 3 goggles is the dumbest thing next to the can’t feel my face/you can’t see me.
jordan’s/kobe’s guns in holster.
And all of them are garbage
Tiger Wood’s Dragon punch
How can u mention Toine but not Mark Jackson? And what about Baron Davis wit the jersey pop? After that EVERYBODY was doin it. And who could forget the now banned Throat Slash
Birdman’s bird hand motion
Q-Rich and D-Miles, all time fave
Jordan’s “The Shrug”
Reggie Miller’s jump around in circles
NOT INCLUDED: Kobe’s rat face, Dirk’s awful fist raise, TD’s “no shit I hit that shot” non-expression, KG’s chest beat, LeBron’s robot glare
i loved when shaq would dunk then run back on D while staring at his hand/palm like he sees it for the first time
Ben Gordons one handed “bullseye” after every 3 in the 09 playoffs against the celtics.
Shaqs left handed alley-oop slam with the lakers with the dumbfounded stare looking at his left hand as he runs down the court
@top_gun the middle finger 360 rotation is hilarious …i spit out my coffee reading that
Dikembe, “you can’t see me” hand-in-front-of-face, and birdman, please.
@top_gun: lmao…im gonna try that one!
Personally, I liked Nick Van Exel’s “Get Off My D***” gesture more than Cassell’s “Big Sack” dance.
Dikembe’s finger wag should be number 1, no question.
LJ’s L
Vince Carter’s half shimmy after slamming all over someone.
Tim Duncan’s stone face
The holding of the hand in shooting motion after hitting a big three by various players.
Van Exel’s ‘keep the roof down’
Jordan’s TONGUE, though that was not always in celebration and usually as he was driving.