The 2020 NBA Draft is still more than eight months away but, as the 2019-20 NBA season rapidly approaches, it is time to start paying close attention to the incoming group of college freshmen and the always intriguing selection of international standouts.

However, Makur Maker wasn’t slated to be a part of the evaluation for 2020, simply because he was being examined as a high school prospect in the class of 2020, sending his draft prospects toward the 2021 class. With that said, a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicates that the 6’11 big man might be arriving in the NBA a year early.

Givony brings word that Maker has submitted his paperwork with an eye toward the 2020 draft and, citing a source, he indicates that “the NBA Players Association is helping Makur get eligible” and that it is “more than likely he will be” in the 2020 NBA Draft. Maker currently ranks as the No. 7 overall high school prospect according to the 247Sports composite and he is regularly included in 2021 mock drafts. His case for inclusion is interesting, though, in that he will turn 19 in November and this is technically his fifth year of high school after beginning his scholastic journey in 2015.

It is crucial to point out that he must be approved for entry before actually declaring but, if Maker is deemed eligible, he could be a highly intriguing target. The 6’11 youngster is known for his impressive skill with the ball in his hands and, though Maker would be considered quite raw in comparison to his potential 2020 counterparts, the overall combination of his length and skill would make him tantalizing.

ESPN indicates that Maker, who is the cousin of Detroit Pistons big man Thon Maker, will aim to maintain his college eligibility and, after all, he is currently a high school prospect that could be in the market for a collegiate landing spot (an evaluation that could include a seemingly unlikely destination in Howard) next year. For now, though, all eyes appear to be on the 2020 Draft and this is a situation worth closely monitoring in the coming days.