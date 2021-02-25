Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley pled guilty to threats of violence charges in late December following an arrest in the offseason and could serve up to 120 days in jail or home confinement this upcoming offseason. The charges stemmed from an incident in which someone stopped in front of Beasley’s house and was confronted by someone with a gun who told them to drive off and pointed the gun at the car as they left. Police searched Beasley’s house to find guns and marijuana, but initial drug charges were dropped.

On Thursday, word broke that the league, which has been investigating the incident, had suspended Beasley for 12 games, which is one-sixth of this shortened regular season. In a statement issued shortly after the news was announced, Beasley said he’ll use the suspension to reflect on his decisions.

Statement from Timberwolves‘ Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5): "I will take this time to reflect on my decisions. I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player.” https://t.co/zJrShlbCtn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2021

Shortly after, the league announced that this is indeed the suspension Beasley will face.

Beasley has been among the bright spots for the Timberwolves this season, averaging more than 20 points per game and with D’Angelo Russell sidelined after a procedure on his knee, the Minnesota backcourt rotation gets even shorter with this suspension. It appears this, coupled with whatever time he is called on to serve this offseason, will be the end of this situation.