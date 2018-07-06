Malik Monk Reminded The NBA Of His Considerable Talent With An Explosion In His Summer League Debut

#NBA Summer League 2018
07.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LAS VEGAS – After being selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Malik Monk flew well under the radar during his rookie year in the league. Some of that can be attributed to an ankle injury that cost him valuable development time in the summer before his inaugural NBA campaign, but even when he got on the floor for 63 games during the season, the former Kentucky guard was relatively anonymous in a minor role for the Charlotte Hornets.

Monk, however, quickly reminded the NBA world of his considerable talent on Friday, exploding out of the gate in his Las Vegas Summer League debut. In the opening minutes, Monk flashed the athleticism that makes him an intriguing prospect despite modest size.

From there, Monk’s calling card came to the surface in the form of his potentially dynamic long-range shooting. The 2017 lottery pick started 4-of-4 from the floor (and 3-of-3 from three) in the first 3:26 of the opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Monk made it look easy in the process.

