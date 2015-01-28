Manny Pacquiao And Floyd Mayweather Are Both At Tonight’s Heat Game

#Manny Pacquiao #Miami Heat #Floyd Mayweather
01.27.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

We’re by no means a boxing diehard, but even the casual fighting fan knows of the prospective bout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. And now that the chance of the two meeting in the ring seems more likely than ever, why not just finally get it over with? After all, both welterweights are attending tonight’s game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Halftime show, anyone?

Pacquaio and Mayweather better get ready quickly – Milwaukee leads Miami 49-46 late in the second quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Manny Pacquiao#Miami Heat#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSDimeMagFloyd MayweatherMANNY PACQUIAOMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP