Manny Pacquiao And Floyd Mayweather Are Both At Tonight’s Heat Game

We’re by no means a boxing diehard, but even the casual fighting fan knows of the prospective bout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. And now that the chance of the two meeting in the ring seems more likely than ever, why not just finally get it over with? After all, both welterweights are attending tonight’s game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.
Halftime show, anyone?
Pacquaio and Mayweather better get ready quickly – Milwaukee leads Miami 49-46 late in the second quarter.
What do you think?
