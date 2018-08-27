Pau Gasol And The Rest Of The NBA Paid Tribute To Manu Ginobili After He Announced His Retirement

#San Antonio Spurs #Twitter
08.27.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Manu Ginibili decided to retire from basketball on Monday, announcing on Twitter that he’s calling it quits. The 41-year-old played 23 professional seasons, 16 with the Spurs, and was beloved throughout the league as a competitor and ambassador of the game.

When you’re that well-liked your departure from the NBA will be predictably met with an outpouring of support and some touching tributes, and that’s exactly what happened to basketball Twitter on Monday afternoon after the news broke. The Spurs posted their own goodbye video thanking Ginobili for helping them win four titles, and many teammates and even those who simply played against him over the years expressed their support for his retirement.

Pau Gasol, a longtime teammate of Ginobili’s in San Antonio, had one of the most touching farewell posts on Twitter, in both Spanish and English.

Plenty of other now-former teammates said their goodbyes online, too.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Twitter
TAGSMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spursTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP