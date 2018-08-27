Getty Image

Manu Ginibili decided to retire from basketball on Monday, announcing on Twitter that he’s calling it quits. The 41-year-old played 23 professional seasons, 16 with the Spurs, and was beloved throughout the league as a competitor and ambassador of the game.

When you’re that well-liked your departure from the NBA will be predictably met with an outpouring of support and some touching tributes, and that’s exactly what happened to basketball Twitter on Monday afternoon after the news broke. The Spurs posted their own goodbye video thanking Ginobili for helping them win four titles, and many teammates and even those who simply played against him over the years expressed their support for his retirement.

Pau Gasol, a longtime teammate of Ginobili’s in San Antonio, had one of the most touching farewell posts on Twitter, in both Spanish and English.

THANK YOU for absolutely everything you have done for basketball. A role model for all of us that love this wonderful sport. Fortunate to have shared locker room with you the last 2 years.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/HBJDvjIw2j — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 27, 2018

Plenty of other now-former teammates said their goodbyes online, too.