Marc Gasol And The High Price Of Loyalty In The Modern NBA

Getty Image

Grizzlies fans have trouble letting go of things. It’s partly because they don’t have a long and storied franchise with decades worth of shiny historical artifacts that we can take down off the mantle and polish wistfully during leaner times. There’s only been one true great era in Memphis, the slow, methodical disassembly of which has turned out more painful than if they would’ve just blown the whole thing up entirely when they had the chance.

The organization can’t bear all the blame for that. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the last remnants of the Grit-N-Grind era left sifting through the rubble of this season, have both been loyal soldiers, arguably to a fault. Each had an opportunity to leave Memphis in free agency in recent years; neither even considered it. They wanted to stay with the only team they’d ever known. That’s a rare and precious gift in today’s NBA.

It’s also inescapably naive and probably self-defeating, given the way the league works now. The days of players spending their entire careers with one franchise is becoming a distant memory, and there’s a valid argument to be made that increased player agency is the sign of healthy league.

Still, regardless of how the remainder of his career pans out, Gasol will go down as the greatest Grizzlies player of all-time. He’s been there since he was a teenager, playing his high school ball at Lausanne Collegiate School while big brother Pau was carving a path for himself in the NBA ranks. Perhaps that, his being a Memphian from before he ever suited up for the franchise, is why the city has embraced him as one of its own from the very beginning.

It certainly helps that he possessed a blue-collar style, a hard-nosed approach that was predicated on ambition to work harder and play tougher and smarter than his opponents on a nightly basis, regardless of the fact that he was usually out-classed in terms of pure athleticism. In that, he managed to embody the spirit of Memphis.

There was no artifice or pretense to it, Marc Gasol just wanted to put on his hardhat and go to work every single night, and the city adored him for it.