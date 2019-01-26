Getty Image

The Grit-N-Grind era in Memphis has slowly unraveled over the past several seasons, as age and injuries and a pendulum swing in hoops philosophy have taken their inevitable toll on an organization that, even in its halcyon days, was behind the curve in terms of where the NBA has been headed.

But at the start of the season, it looked very much like they might once again try to prove us all wrong as they sprinted out of the gates and, for a brief and glorious period, held the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It turns out that early success wasn’t sustainable, and their decline since then has been a sharp one, to put it mildly.

They’re now 1-11 in January and have won just four of their last 19 games. At 19-29, they’re ahead of only the lowly Phoenix Suns for dead last in the conference standings. So it came as no surprise earlier this week when the organization announced that they would listen to trade offers as the February deadline quickly approaches.