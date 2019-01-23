Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies might be ready to tear it all down and commit to a rebuild as they’ve slipped to 14th in the West and a playoff run becomes less and less likely with every loss.

A 4-19 stretch over the past two months has all but ended their postseason hopes and the question facing the Grizzlies now is when do they hit the reset button. Marc Gasol can become a free agent at the end of the season if he declines his player option, while Mike Conley has another two years left on his max deal.

The Grizzlies are, for the first time, reportedly considering trade possibilities for both of their veteran stars and those trade rumors seem to indicate a rebuild around Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the way sooner than later. Gasol has spent his entire 11-year career in Memphis and he was asked on Wednesday about the rumors and how it effects him emotionally. The veteran center seems to be fine with the rumors and the idea of being traded, noting it wouldn’t have any impact on his love for the city of Memphis and its people, and that this is part of the business of basketball.