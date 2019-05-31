Marc Gasol’s NBA Finals Debut Was Worth The Wait

Getty Image

TORONTO — Experience was a major talking point heading into the 2019 NBA Finals. While the Toronto Raptors powered through the grueling Eastern Conference this postseason, there’s a mystique that the Golden State Warriors possess. Winning two titles in a row and three of the last four has, understandably, led to them being the biggest dog in the yard, the kind of battle-tested squad that has played additional 100 games of basketball just in postseason contests over the last five seasons.

There’s an inevitability that comes with playing Golden State in big games. Sure, you might lead, and maybe they look really, really bad, but at some point, the avalanche is coming, and when it does, your double-digit lead will dissipate in the blink of an eye. But sometimes, the cynicism that views something as inevitable can be erased by the naïveté that comes when you’re in a new situation. Take, for instance, Marc Gasol, who was brilliant during the first NBA Finals game of his illustrious career.

Gasol is a grizzled veteran who has lost a step, but always finds a way to impact games despite the fact that he’s no longer the All-NBA caliber performer he was at his peak. And under the brightest lights in which he’s ever played during his NBA career, the big man came up bigger than he has at any point since the Raptors acquired him at the trade deadline en route to a 118-109 Game 1 win.