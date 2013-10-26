Marc Gasol Shoves Patrick Beverley To The Ground & Dwight Howard Takes Umbrage

2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol wasn’t too happy at his team’s slow start against Houston yesterday on the final night of preseason play. He was even more affronted by the pesky help defense of energizer rabbit Patrick Beverley. After passing out of the double-team, Gasol throws Beverley to the floor and provokes the wrath of Dwight Howard.

Dwight’s new in town, so it makes sense he’d step in to defend his new teammate. The refs didn’t call the wrestling takedown, and Dwight gets a push in. They’re not gonna throw any punches, but Gasol comes right back to push Dwight and they exchange pleasantries before everyone jumps in to prevent the world’s most enormous slap fight.

It seems both big men are as anxious for the season to start as we are. Beverley is a revelation, by the way, able to single-handedly knock guys off their game with his suffocating on-the-ball defense.

The Western Conference is gonna be a battle this season, so we just want it to hurry up and get here.

