March Madness Is Finally Here; LeBron James & Miami’s Win Streak Reaches 22

A few interesting subplots went down in the NBA last night, headlined by Miami invading Jurassic Park and destroying the Raptors. But it all still took a backseat to March Madness … While many predicted the top four No. 1 seeds correctly (Louisville, Kansas, Gonzaga and Indiana), that still didn’t stop Jay Bilas and the rest of the fellas from questioning them. Indiana has had the most hype, Louisville spent the past few weeks killing everybody and Kansas has beaten more good teams than anyone else in the country. But is Gonzaga really worthy of a top seed over a team like Miami? It’s an argument, and one that resulted with Digger Phelps going old school on us and saying does it really matter whether a team gets a No. 1 or a No. 2? Um, yeah it does, dude. No. 1 seeds have never lost in the first round! … So which top seeds should be vexed today? Louisville is supposedly the “best” team, and yet their bracket has Duke, Michigan State AND Saint Louis (very underrated squad). That’s harsh. Any of those teams could easily make a run to the Final Four. But the toughest bracket – by far – is the South with Kansas, Georgetown, Florida, Michigan and VCU. As for the rest of the tournament, we’ll have coverage all week at DimeMag.com leading up to the tip-offs. Stay tuned … In conference championship action, Ole Miss shocked Florida to win the SEC Tournament, 66-63, getting 21 from Marshall Henderson and 23 points and 10 boards from Murphy Holloway. That game also produced the worst beef of the day between Henderson and Doug Gottlieb. Before Ole Miss won their conference tourney, Gottlieb called it a travesty if they got in with their weak schedule. So Henderson called him out on Twitter after beating Florida, and after that, Gottlieb got on the CBS halftime show of the following game, pulled out a cupcake and started stuffing his face while rambling on in some variation of Wookie language. It was just odd all around … Deshaun Thomas had 17 points in Ohio State’s 50-43 slugfest win over Wisconsin for the Big Ten chip, while Saint Louis took out VCU to win the A-10 title. But the best game came in the ACC final. Miami took UNC’s toughest shot on the chin, and still had enough in the tank to finish off the Tar Heels, 87-77. With 28 points and seven dimes, Shane Larkin was so good they ran out of cliches to describe him with … UNC might’ve lost, but no one is blaming P.J. Hairston. He had 28 points, and averaged around 17 since becoming a starter 10 games prior. He’s also probably the captain for the Greg Oden/Benjamin Button All-Stars … In the NBA, the Clippers played like they were hungover throughout the first half of their 93-80 beatdown of the Knicks, and it took four ferocious dunks from Blake Griffin (12 points, 12 rebounds) in the third quarter to wake them up … DeAndre Jordan had a ridiculous breakaway windmill in the first half. Who’d win in a dunk contest: DJ or Dwight Howard in his athletic prime? … Some world class flops went own in this one too. First there was Kurt Thomas defending BG in the post and fainting backwards like someone had just put a shotgun round through his chest. Then, Chauncey Billups pulled out a play from CP3‘s playbook, dribbling downcourt and getting in everyone else’s way, and then drew a foul on a jumper after completely cutting off Chris Copeland. Thankfully Jeff Van Gundy was there to call them out for that nonsense … Keep reading to hear about the only thing Miami did wrong in the second half of their blowout win over the Raptors …
VCU! VCU! VCU! LOL my alma mater should be going in but Kansas is the favorite in the south….UNC should not anyone go to the NBA this year and come back to prove a point. even as good as McAdoo and Hairston is they are not ready
Louisville,, St Louis and VCU has the best defenses in the tourney. St Louis is the Memphis Grizzlies of MArch Madness….