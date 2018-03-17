Getty Image

Being the best is incredibly difficult, but being the best of the worst is equally astonishing, especially when it comes to March Madness bracketology. The bracket doesn’t lie, and even if you pick your matchups based entirely on your love (or hate) of a particular school mascot, you’re bound to get at least one pick correct. But not in the impressive case of a single ESPN bracket that went 0-20, which gave them the dubious distinction of being the only bracket in 17.3 million that went a “perfect” 0-20.

Congratulations (?) to the owner of the one bracket out of 17.3 million who has gone 0 for 20 so far in Tournament Challenge. — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2018

As some of the staff at Uproxx Sports has pointed out while huddled around this incredible stat, this means the bracket would have both 16-seeds winning, although not every underdog was picked. And if you really want to sit down and think about it, the only explanation for such newsworthy terribleness is pure unluckiness, a cruel, random outcome.