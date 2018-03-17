The World’s Worst March Madness Bracket Is A One In 17.3 Million Anomaly

03.16.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Being the best is incredibly difficult, but being the best of the worst is equally astonishing, especially when it comes to March Madness bracketology. The bracket doesn’t lie, and even if you pick your matchups based entirely on your love (or hate) of a particular school mascot, you’re bound to get at least one pick correct. But not in the impressive case of a single ESPN bracket that went 0-20, which gave them the dubious distinction of being the only bracket in 17.3 million that went a “perfect” 0-20.

As some of the staff at Uproxx Sports has pointed out while huddled around this incredible stat, this means the bracket would have both 16-seeds winning, although not every underdog was picked. And if you really want to sit down and think about it, the only explanation for such newsworthy terribleness is pure unluckiness, a cruel, random outcome.

