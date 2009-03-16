March Madness: Biggest Snubs

You know what? This stinks! Every year this happens to me. I wait patiently for the brackets to be released, thinking I’m going to get my way, and every year without fail, the Selection Committee crushes my heart. How can this nonsense keep happening?

Let me start with this: The Big Ten got the same number of teams in the tournament as the Big East. Is that a joke? I’ve been looking at projections for weeks now and I didn’t want to believe any of the rumors. Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State can go kick rocks. I don’t care that Ohio State made it to the finals of the Big Ten Tournament. I don’t care that Michigan beat Duke and UCLA earlier this year. I don’t care that Wisconsin…oh wait, what did they do? Those teams wouldn’t be able to beat Georgetown and Notre Dame, let alone Providence. The Big East has five teams – FIVE TEAMS – with a three-seed or higher. If that’s not a sign of how dominant that conference is, I don’t know what is. This is a disgrace.

Teams that should be in:



Providence:

I know what people are going to say – “Outside of Pittsburgh and Syracuse, they didn’t really beat anyone significant.” It’s true, but the simple fact that finished above .500 in the Big East this year is reason enough in my mind. Aside from losing to Northeastern, which was their first game of the year, every single one of Providence’s losses came to a team that was either ranked at the time, or ranked at one point this season. The Friars got hosed!

St. Mary’s:

I know this is the popular choice, but they really should have been in. They have one of the most electric players in the country in Patty Mills and were ranked at various points during the season. They should be in the tourney.

Teams that should have been OUT:

Dayton:

When Dayton lost to Duquesne in the A-10 Tourney after losing to UMass, Charlotte and St. Louis this year, they were officially out in my mind. Three teams in from the A-10 just doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s great that they are 26-7. They play in the A-10. That’s not an accomplishment.

Arizona:

The most amazing thing about this situation is not only that they got in, but also that they drew Utah in the first round! I’m not exactly sure how Utah got a five-seed to begin with because they stink! It’s almost like the selection committee knew that people were going to have a problem with them getting in and said, “Here’s a great idea, let’s put them up against Utah in the first round so that they can win a game and it will shut everyone up.” Well sorry Mike Slive, you can’t fool me. I’m onto your little game and I think it’s a shame.

Upset Specials:

Utah State:

I know I’ve been ranting about the Big East and I should be convinced that Marquette has this one in the bag, but we all know point guard play is extremely important in the Tourney and the loss of Dominic James is bigger than most think.

Temple:

There’s only one time of year that’s more exciting than March Madness, and that’s Christmas. Interestingly enough, Temple has one of the best players in the country that not many people have heard of, and his name is Dionte Christmas. This kid is a problem and has the ability to completely take over the game. Just ask Bruce Pearl. You can probably find him still trying to wash the stains out of his shorts after Dionte dropped 35 on them back in December. Look out Herb Sendek. Come Friday, you may have a similar problem.

VCU:

How easily guys like Steph Curry make us forget guys like Eric Maynor. That’s right, he’s the guy who back in 2007 led 11-seeded VCU to a victory over 6th-seeded Duke and a near victory over 3rd-seeded Pittsburgh, a game which went into overtime. Well after a year layoff from the Tournament, VCU is back and ranked, you guessed, as an 11-seed. They’ll be taking on a disappointing UCLA team and I wouldn’t be surprised the slightest if VCU smacks them around.

Notre Dame:

Oh, I’m sorry. They didn’t make the tourney. Boo Hoo! Luke Harangody, aka “The Black Hole” just couldn’t live up to the hype. You wanna know why? Because he stinks!!