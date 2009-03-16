March Madness: Biggest Snubs

You know what? This stinks! Every year this happens to me. I wait patiently for the brackets to be released, thinking I’m going to get my way, and every year without fail, the Selection Committee crushes my heart. How can this nonsense keep happening?
Let me start with this: The Big Ten got the same number of teams in the tournament as the Big East. Is that a joke? I’ve been looking at projections for weeks now and I didn’t want to believe any of the rumors. Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State can go kick rocks. I don’t care that Ohio State made it to the finals of the Big Ten Tournament. I don’t care that Michigan beat Duke and UCLA earlier this year. I don’t care that Wisconsin…oh wait, what did they do? Those teams wouldn’t be able to beat Georgetown and Notre Dame, let alone Providence. The Big East has five teams – FIVE TEAMS – with a three-seed or higher. If that’s not a sign of how dominant that conference is, I don’t know what is. This is a disgrace.
Teams that should be in:
Providence:
I know what people are going to say – “Outside of Pittsburgh and Syracuse, they didn’t really beat anyone significant.” It’s true, but the simple fact that finished above .500 in the Big East this year is reason enough in my mind. Aside from losing to Northeastern, which was their first game of the year, every single one of Providence’s losses came to a team that was either ranked at the time, or ranked at one point this season. The Friars got hosed!
St. Mary’s:
I know this is the popular choice, but they really should have been in. They have one of the most electric players in the country in Patty Mills and were ranked at various points during the season. They should be in the tourney.
Teams that should have been OUT:
Dayton:
When Dayton lost to Duquesne in the A-10 Tourney after losing to UMass, Charlotte and St. Louis this year, they were officially out in my mind. Three teams in from the A-10 just doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s great that they are 26-7. They play in the A-10. That’s not an accomplishment.
Arizona:
The most amazing thing about this situation is not only that they got in, but also that they drew Utah in the first round! I’m not exactly sure how Utah got a five-seed to begin with because they stink! It’s almost like the selection committee knew that people were going to have a problem with them getting in and said, “Here’s a great idea, let’s put them up against Utah in the first round so that they can win a game and it will shut everyone up.” Well sorry Mike Slive, you can’t fool me. I’m onto your little game and I think it’s a shame.
Upset Specials:
Utah State:
I know I’ve been ranting about the Big East and I should be convinced that Marquette has this one in the bag, but we all know point guard play is extremely important in the Tourney and the loss of Dominic James is bigger than most think.
Temple:
There’s only one time of year that’s more exciting than March Madness, and that’s Christmas. Interestingly enough, Temple has one of the best players in the country that not many people have heard of, and his name is Dionte Christmas. This kid is a problem and has the ability to completely take over the game. Just ask Bruce Pearl. You can probably find him still trying to wash the stains out of his shorts after Dionte dropped 35 on them back in December. Look out Herb Sendek. Come Friday, you may have a similar problem.
VCU:
How easily guys like Steph Curry make us forget guys like Eric Maynor. That’s right, he’s the guy who back in 2007 led 11-seeded VCU to a victory over 6th-seeded Duke and a near victory over 3rd-seeded Pittsburgh, a game which went into overtime. Well after a year layoff from the Tournament, VCU is back and ranked, you guessed, as an 11-seed. They’ll be taking on a disappointing UCLA team and I wouldn’t be surprised the slightest if VCU smacks them around.
Notre Dame:
Oh, I’m sorry. They didn’t make the tourney. Boo Hoo! Luke Harangody, aka “The Black Hole” just couldn’t live up to the hype. You wanna know why? Because he stinks!!
hahahaha Harangody comment is hysterical
-ak
Michigan will beat Clemson
i hate watching Big 10 bball…its too slow for me. i mean if a final score is 38-33 to one of your games…in college! then damn.
but in all honestly. i thought providence was gonna make it n Michigan wasnt. so i guess it had to even out
I’m an Arizona alum and I’m shocked they got in. I was here hoping for a Arizona-Georgetown NIT game and then we get into the tournament. It’s weird. Almost feels like a let down in a way, like why even try to win games when the committee lets us in regardless. Anyhow, we gots to get back at Utah for that bumrush they put on us back in ’98. I dunno, maybe Jordan Hill and Chase Budinger will improve their draft stock a spot or two with a win.
i’m from prov and highly dissapointed.
who the hell is matty D?
New guy?
This is written like a high schooler was talking to his boys in the hallway at lunch.
Lol this is hilarious.
Who is Matty D?
Matty D, whats your background on college hoops….how long you been on the NCAA beat?
I agree with your points about the Big Ten, Arizona and Providence.
Uhh don’t shit on UD because they play in the A-10. They beat Xavier, Marquette, Auburn, went 26-7. So sorry you couldn’t have another Big East team, or another overrated Big Ten squad in the tournament.
DIME can kick rocks if you ask me
Biggest Snub… Stephen Curry, stumbling down the draft board like Namath during that interview with Bonnie Bernstein. How impressed will NBA scouts be when he shoots 21-48 against the game cocks?
I hope Ohio State wins their first round game so Louisville trounces them in the next round by 25, and shows them a little something about real college basketball.
Huge Big East Fan over here and I’m somewhat ashamed to say it but I still feel snubbed (even with three #1’s). Providence should’ve been in.
And St. Mary’s: I guess there isn’t enough of a spotlight for Gonzaga AND St. Mary’s. If only St. Mary’s were the decade-long “sleeper” that Gonzaga is. Truth is WCC is legit now (relatively speaking) but there’s always gonna be snubs when teams like Cleveland St. make it.
Awesome breakdown Matty D
Hey Mikey F…the thing is: no one would know what UD was if there wasn’t an article above speaking about Dayton. UD??? Let me guess – alum?
i agree with you that st. mary’s definitely deserves to be dancing. but i guess that’s what happens when your best player misses like 10 games. in my opinion what hurt them was their 25 point drubbing at the hands of the zags in the last week… patty mills looked like dogsh*t… can’t do that in the final week of the season.
don’t hate on my cats and the a-10!!!! and the badgers deserve to be like a 4 seed in the NIT… they’re garbage along with the rest of big ten hoops.
james harden and santa claus are going to go back and forth in that battle!
@ Mikey F
Serious question…what is more impressive? Wins over Marquette, Xavier, and Auburn, or wins over Pittsburgh (at the time ranked #1 in the country) and Syracuse? In all honesty, I can’t even believe you threw Auburn in there in the first place. They couldn’t get out of their own way early in the season. See losses to Mercer, Northern Iowa (semi-impressive team) and to Dayton who went 0-24 from three point range in that game!!! You gotta really stink to lose a game like that.
We’ll see what happens on Friday when they take on a mid-level Big East team. My bet is that Chris Wright, Marcus Johnson and co. will be kicking rocks all the way back to Ohio. You’re more than welcome to join them.
MATTY D SPITTIN THAT HOT FIYAH 09.
PREEEEACCCCHH!
Bye Bye Haters, see ya Friday!
great article. Christmas is the man
Great Article Matty D!
Who do you have in the final 4?
Nice work Matty D…Big 10 way too much respect..
Matty D right on…st marys SNUB! 7 Big Ten teams is a joke
Totally agree about the Big Ten. Its like watching paint dry. Great stuff Matty D! Mikki Moore for Pres!
Are we seriously talking about Harangody being a OK player at best..come on the guy is a beast and he’s all heart! Pretty sure all the 64 teams in the tourney would take him.!