March Madness: Top 5 Closers

If you’re picking a team to win multiple games in the Big Dance, they’d better have a good closer – someone who can get a bucket when the tide of momentum is swinging against his team, someone who can make free throws in a tight game, and someone who can handle serious pressure.

Here are the top five closers in the field of 65…



Toney Douglas – If it weren’t for Toney, some people say that the ‘Noles wouldn’t even be NIT material. It’s a shame that Douglas didn’t lock up ACC POY honors after being the only members of his team who averaged double figures. When the game is on the line, Douglas is one of the best guys in the country to have the ball in his hands. He knows how to get to the line – (13-14 FT, 32 points vs. UNC; 9-11 FT, 23 points vs. Clemson). He can handle the big stage – FSU beat the Tar Heels in the ACC semi’s. There isn’t a shot inside of 22 feet that he can’t make.

Ty Lawson – If Ty’s toe is good to go – and that’s a monumental if – he’s the fastest guy in the country with the ball. He doesn’t need to take a lot of shots to take over a game. In fact, in each one of UNC’s losses, Lawson took 12 shots or more. If he’s letting the game come to him, he makes everyone around him substantially better.

Sam Young – Armed with the best shot-fake in college basketball, Sam Young is so tough to guard because he’s a very patient player. You rarely see Young force a bad shot. On a team with the options that Pitt has, that’s essential. He’s improved as a free throw shooter (almost 72%), making him all-around supremely efficient. He’s also quietly one of the most athletic guys in the country.

B.J. Raymond – At 6-6, 230 lbs., you don’t want to mess with B.J. Raymond. When Dayton came into Xavier and tried to talk smack before the game, Raymond let his game do the talking. He single-handedly destroyed the Flyers, giving them the full monty of three’s, dunks, post moves. He’ll always go strong to the basket, and that’s why he’s earned Sean Miller’s utmost trust.

Earl Clark – Clark is a back-breaker. He’s the kind of player who you might D up immaculately, but he’ll use his athleticism and size to sink an 18-footer right over his defender’s outstretched hand. Plus, Clark is a better passer than people realize. When he’s really covered, he’ll get the ball to someone else in the right spot. Rick Pitino can put the ball in his hands down the stretch and feel comfortable no matter whether he’s on the block or the perimeter.