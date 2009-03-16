March Madness: Upsets to Watch

My favorite part of March Madness has to be the upsets. I still wake up with cold sweats thinking about TJ Sorrentine and the Vermont Catamounts knocking off my beloved Syracuse Orange a few years back. Upsets always happen in the NCAA Tournament but this year expect a plethora of lower seeds getting past their first round games. Here’s a look at my picks for this year’s upsets.
Binghamton over Duke: We have seen better years for the Blue Devils real talk, and while yes they did win the ACC Tournament this Duke squad honestly isn’t cut out to do damage this March…and it doesn’t help that they are matched up against a Binghamton that is very underrated. Tiki Mayben (transfer from UMass and Syracuse) and DJ Rivera (transfer from St. Joesph’s) are two guards that are going to cause a world of trouble for Greg Paulus, Jon Scheyer and company. The Bearcats’ backcourt will conjure up memories of Eric Maynor for the Dukies.
VCU over UCLA: Speaking of Eric Maynor, he has shown that he can put a team on his back and win in March. I am not sure if the Bruins are going to be able to stop Maynor, who on the season is averaging 22.4 points along with 6 assists. Don’t count out VCU’s Larry Sanders either. The soph forward rebounds with the best of them and has the potential to get busy in the paint.
Temple over Arizona St.: One name for you; Dionte Christmas. All he knows how to do is score. Christmas is one of the best offensive weapons in all of college basketball. Check out what he did to Tennessee earlier this year, or how he ran through the A-10 tourney. Expect Christmas, Lavoy Allen and Ryan Brooks to cause matchup problems for Arizona State.
Maryland over California: ‘General Grevious’ Vasquez has already openly stated that he is going to enter his name into the 2009 NBA Draft, and you probably won’t hear too many people argue that he isn’t ready. Vasquez is one of the best point guards in the nation. His Maryland squad gets after it on the defensive end (they held super scorer Jeff Teague to 3-13 shooting in a win over Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament) and Gary Williams is tournament tested coach who know what it takes to win.
Arizona over Utah: Mark my words…Arizona is the most dangerous team in the tournament. The Wildcats have had a down year and barely made it in the field of 64. BUT don’t let that record fool you, Utah has their hands full with Jordan Hill, Chase Budinger, and Nic Wise. Arizona’s three-headed attack averages a total of 50 points per game and along with Jamelle Horne the Wildcats are ready to show the country they belong in the NCAA Tournament.
i agree that AZ is very dangerous. 3 NBA players with tourney expirence but idk how far i can put them cause they have been playing bad lately adn are wildly inconsistant
Dukies losing??..i dont see it happening. but anything can happen
I could see Dayton knocking off West Virginia, USC upsetting Boston College (surprisingly easy, too) and Michigan beating Clemson.
Let’s go Binghamton!!
yeah i remember reading about the Binghamton team that had a snub as their conference player of the yr [DJ] n now hes pissed…
n My Terps. FEAR THE TURTLE!. haha yo if MD beats Cal… do u think they have a shot against Memphis?
binghamton? where on the map is that? well lets not forget that it was the place where Dr. Watson found the little compand known as IBM. Really glad to see the bearcats made its first NCAA appearance and puts the city on everyone’s mental map
Real talk?
Maryland should be feared. They are playing good basketball right now… maybe not great, but if your team doesn’t come ready, they’ll send you home real quick.
I like these “upsets.” I can’t wait for y’alls coverage either… DIME always does it right.
LL
@Luigi — Just wondering, what do you think of Eric Hayes at Maryland? Some people at Dime think he’s a future (good) pro, but I’m not so impressed. You?
ehh i like his game. but his game is suited for the college game and if he gets drafted…it might be in the late 1st – mid 2nd rd. He’s probably coming back for his Senior Year to improve his stock…n if he ever gets PT. in the NBA i think he would be a good role player on a bad team. [eg. my Wiz] or a benchwarmer/garbage time players on a title contender [eg. Lakers.Celts.]
LET’S GO BINGO! BEARCATS FTW!
@go_Bing!
On Vestal PKWY ;). Across the street from the Chinese buffet! Yes, I said Chinese buffet. Don’t act like you don’t know about it.
haha eric hayes leaving early? Not a chance. And not even a chance he gets drafted. Look at his numbers and watch him play. He was recruited to be a PG and he cant play it. As a UMD alumni I am certain he won’t be going anywhere
All them are good picks and AB’s too.But aint none of them Maryland dudes except Vasquez getting a shot.
I go to VCU so I see Maynor and Sanders on a regular basis. These dudes are legit and a lot of the players are from hotbeds of basketball in Florida all because of head coach Anthony Grant, former assistant to Billy Donovan and University of Florida. Shit even Lil Wayne gave us a shout saying we were a team “to watch out for” ya dig…
Binghamton over Duke could happen, but your comment shows how little you’ve watched Duke of late. If the opposing back court is too quick then Greg Paulus gets no run. Sure Scheyer’s out there, but so is Elliot Williams who can handle anyone defensively. Add to that Nolan Smith’s back and playing good minutes. This isn’t a slow Duke back court anymore. Offensively they got 3 solid options as well with Singler, Henderson, and Scheyer. Duke haters should not get their hopes up until Boston.
Picking Duke to lose in the first round? Wow, that’s some delirious hate for an already much hated team. This isn’t the same team that folded the last two years…Paulus hardly plays for them these days. They’re not going to go too far, but they’ve got enough to get past Binghamton.
VCU is a good sleeper pick. Arizona, I’m not sold yet.