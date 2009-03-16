March Madness: Upsets to Watch

My favorite part of March Madness has to be the upsets. I still wake up with cold sweats thinking about TJ Sorrentine and the Vermont Catamounts knocking off my beloved Syracuse Orange a few years back. Upsets always happen in the NCAA Tournament but this year expect a plethora of lower seeds getting past their first round games. Here’s a look at my picks for this year’s upsets.

Binghamton over Duke: We have seen better years for the Blue Devils real talk, and while yes they did win the ACC Tournament this Duke squad honestly isn’t cut out to do damage this March…and it doesn’t help that they are matched up against a Binghamton that is very underrated. Tiki Mayben (transfer from UMass and Syracuse) and DJ Rivera (transfer from St. Joesph’s) are two guards that are going to cause a world of trouble for Greg Paulus, Jon Scheyer and company. The Bearcats’ backcourt will conjure up memories of Eric Maynor for the Dukies.

VCU over UCLA: Speaking of Eric Maynor, he has shown that he can put a team on his back and win in March. I am not sure if the Bruins are going to be able to stop Maynor, who on the season is averaging 22.4 points along with 6 assists. Don’t count out VCU’s Larry Sanders either. The soph forward rebounds with the best of them and has the potential to get busy in the paint.

Temple over Arizona St.: One name for you; Dionte Christmas. All he knows how to do is score. Christmas is one of the best offensive weapons in all of college basketball. Check out what he did to Tennessee earlier this year, or how he ran through the A-10 tourney. Expect Christmas, Lavoy Allen and Ryan Brooks to cause matchup problems for Arizona State.

Maryland over California: ‘General Grevious’ Vasquez has already openly stated that he is going to enter his name into the 2009 NBA Draft, and you probably won’t hear too many people argue that he isn’t ready. Vasquez is one of the best point guards in the nation. His Maryland squad gets after it on the defensive end (they held super scorer Jeff Teague to 3-13 shooting in a win over Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament) and Gary Williams is tournament tested coach who know what it takes to win.

Arizona over Utah: Mark my words…Arizona is the most dangerous team in the tournament. The Wildcats have had a down year and barely made it in the field of 64. BUT don’t let that record fool you, Utah has their hands full with Jordan Hill, Chase Budinger, and Nic Wise. Arizona’s three-headed attack averages a total of 50 points per game and along with Jamelle Horne the Wildcats are ready to show the country they belong in the NCAA Tournament.