March Madness With The Miami Heat

#Dwyane Wade #Florida
03.18.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

In case you were wondering, there is still NBA basketball being played tonight, as the Magic head to Miami to take on the Heat. But one thing that’s interesting is that almost all the top schools in the country are represented on Miami’s roster. The question is, who do you think is going to win?

From looking at the roster, there are definitely four legit title contenders here, as well as some sleepers.

No. 1 Kansas – Mario Chalmers
No. 1 Kentucky – Jamaal Magloire
No. 2 Ohio State – Daequan Cook
No. 2 Kansas State – Michael Beasley
No. 6 Marquette – Dwyane Wade
No. 8 UNLV – Joel Anthony
No. 10 Florida – Udonis Haslem (well, they were in it)
No. 13 Siena – Kenny Hasbrouck

Do you think any of the Heat’s alma maters will be cutting down this nets in April?

