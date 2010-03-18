March Madness With The Miami Heat

In case you were wondering, there is still NBA basketball being played tonight, as the Magic head to Miami to take on the Heat. But one thing that’s interesting is that almost all the top schools in the country are represented on Miami’s roster. The question is, who do you think is going to win?

From looking at the roster, there are definitely four legit title contenders here, as well as some sleepers.

No. 1 Kansas – Mario Chalmers

No. 1 Kentucky – Jamaal Magloire

No. 2 Ohio State – Daequan Cook

No. 2 Kansas State – Michael Beasley

No. 6 Marquette – Dwyane Wade

No. 8 UNLV – Joel Anthony

No. 10 Florida – Udonis Haslem (well, they were in it)

No. 13 Siena – Kenny Hasbrouck

Do you think any of the Heat’s alma maters will be cutting down this nets in April?

