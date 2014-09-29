Marcin Gortat & Martell Webster Show Off “Sexual…Chocolate” Mohawks

#Twitter
09.29.14 4 years ago

It seems John Wall wasn’t the only Wizards player sporting something unique today. Teammates Marcin Gortat and Martell Webster were — similar to Steven Adams‘ media day mustache — rocking a twin pair of mohawks with Gortat explaining the origin behind the new hairdo’s in hysterical fashion .

Here’s what Gortat told Sarah Kogod of SB Nation concerning the background of their dual ‘hawks:

We’ll now try and remember to describe Webster and Gortat as “Sexual Blake Chocolate” and Sexual White Chocolate,” respectively, for the entirety of the 2014-15 season (maybe we’ll just go with SBC and SWC — for the whole brevity thing).

What do you think of the Wiz mohawks?

