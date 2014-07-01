Marcin Gortat Travels Behind Heavy Gun Turret

Wizards free agents Marcin Gortat and Chris Singleton were in Gortat’s native Poland over the weekend to help out with Marcin’s basketball camp. Wiz coach Randy Wittman and Senior Vice President Tommy Sheppard flew to Poland on Friday to meet with the free agent. Not sure what their reaction was to Gortat and Singleton’s military-style ride to a game.

Here’s a pic Polish journalist Pawel Lakomski snapped in Krakow of the free agent riding around Poland in a military-styled ATV complete with gun turret. The caption reads: “Taka sytuacja,” which loosely translates — according to Google — as “Such a situation.”

Gortat himself uploaded a video to IG with teammate Chris Singleton, also a free agent, riding along with him in the heavily armed vehicle:

The 6-11 Gortat is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and is expected to be courted by not just the Wizards, but the Heat and a host of other teams looking for the nimble center who finally seemed to find a home in Washington this past season — he played memorably against the Pacers in the Eastern Semifinals — after stops in Phoenix and Washington previously.

